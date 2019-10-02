Second half lifts Rebels past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia got everything they wanted out of the district opener except for the win. A pair of second half turnovers by the Panthers allowed Westwood to escape with a 14-10 win over the Panthers in the Class A, D-10 opener for both teams.
“This one hurt, as our guys put a ton of effort in this week,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We felt we executed the game plan, and we played with a ton of energy. It was a great effort, but we have to dig deeper and find ways to grind out wins when we have those types of chances.”
Lo-Ma led 10-0 at the half, as their defense shut down the high-powered Rebels’ ground attack. Gabe Walski finished with 10 tackles, Rex Johnsen added nine, while Barret Pitt and Bryce Hudnut added eight tackles apiece. Dylan Cunard stuffed another Rebel drive with a key second half interception.
Offensively, Bryce Hudnut led the Panthers’ offense with 102 yards, while Gavin Maguire added 78 yards. Jacob Fetter had two pass receptions.
“Our defense did their job, giving us a shot to win at the end,” Straight concluded. “We had a couple scoring chances in the second half, but didn’t get the execution we needed late. It was a great effort, but it’s going to be a battle each week in this district, and we need to find ways to finish.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-1, 1-4) will be at Lawton-Bronson this week as District 10 action continues
HS FB, A, D-10: 9-27-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Westwood 0 0 7 7 14
Logan-Magnolia 3 7 0 0 10
Lo-Ma 0-1, 1-4; Westwood 1-0, 5-0
Game Stats Lo-Ma Ww
Rushing Att-Yards 57-207 34-253
Passing Att-Yards 7-47 4-26
Total Plays-Yds 64-254 38-279
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Bryce Hudnut 19-102 (5.4 avg.); Tanner Mace 7-18 (2.6 avg.); Gavin Maguire 22-78 (3.5 avg.); Gabe Walski 9-9 (1.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Gabe Walski 3-7, 47 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT. Receiving: Jacob Fetter 2-25; Bryce Hudnut 1-22.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 2-64 (32.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Tanner Mace 1-4.
Kickoffs: Gabe Walski 1-45, 45.0 avg; Dylan Oviatt 2-108, 54.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Jacob Fetter 1-13.
Tackles: Gabe Walski 10; Rex Johnsen 9; Bryce Hudnut 8; Barret Pitt 8; Dylan Cunard 4; Colton Hanlon 4; Jacob Fetter 3; Joe Hedger 2; Jordan Kerger 2; Dylan Oviatt 2; Chase Bucksbee 1; Klayton Dickman 1; Brady Thompson 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Barret Pitt 1. Interceptions: Dylan Cunard 1.
