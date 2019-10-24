Strong finish leads Panthers past Spartans
Logan-Magnolia pounded out two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-20 win over West Monona in Class A, D-10 play on Friday night in Logan.
“It was one of our better efforts of the season, especially in the second half,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “The guys continued to play hard in all phases of the game, they dug deep and were able to finish drives.”
Dylan Oviatt and Bryce Hudnut scored fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Panthers the lead. Hudnut led the Panthers’ ground attack with 185 yards and two scores, while Gavin Maguire added 95 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, the Panthers’ Barret Pitt led the way with 15 tackles, Brady Thompson added eight, while Hudnut and Lucas Pickle finished with seven tackles apiece.
The Panthers win snapped a five-game losing skid, as the 10 Panther seniors finished with a win in their final appearance at Bob Evans Field. The Panther seniors include Lucas Pickle, Gabe Walski, Tanner Mace, Dylan Cunard, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt, Chase Bucksbee, Kole Shepard, Kaleb Baucom and Colton Hanlon.
“It’s a great way to finish the home season,” concluded Straight. “But this team is still hungry, and they will want to end the season the right way. We’ll need another strong effort this week.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-3, 2-6) will finish the regular season on Friday when they travel to Tri-Center.
HS FB, A, D-10: 10-18-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Monona 0 14 0 6 20
Logan-Magnolia 7 7 0 14 28
Lo-Ma 1-3, 2-6; West Monona 0-4, 2-6
Game Stats Lo-Ma WM
Rushing Att-Yards 48-328 NA
Passing Att-Yards 1-22 NA
Total Plays-Yds 49-350 NA
NA – Not available
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Carter Edney 1-0 (0.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 18-185 (10.3 avg., 2 TDs); Tanner Mace 5-16 (3.2 avg.); Gavin Maguire 19-95 (5.0 avg., 1 TD); Dylan Oviatt 5-32 (6.4 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Carter Edney 1-1, 22 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT. Receiving: Bryce Hudnut 1-22.
Punting: Colton Hanlon 1-35 (35.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Dylan Cunard 2-10; Calvin Wallis 1-20.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 4-172, 43.0 avg.; Gabe Walski 1-39, 39.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: None.
Tackles: Barret Pitt 15; Brady Thompson 8; Bryce Hudnut 7; Lucas Pickle 7; Dylan Cunard 6; Jacob Fetter 6; Rex Johnsen 5; Jordan Kerger 5; Cole Leonard 5; Gavin Maguire 5; Conlon Hanlon 3; Joe Hedger 3; Chase Bucksbee 2; Tanner Mace 2; Dylan Oviatt 1; Klayton Dickman 1; Carter Edney 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
