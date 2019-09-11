Panthers blank Big Reds in non-district clash
by Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Logan-Magnolia scored on three of four first half possessions and rolled to a 21-0 victory over Missouri Valley on Friday evening at the Bob Evans Complex in Logan. This was the Panthers first win over the Big Reds since 2016.
“Scoring on the first drive and final drive of the half was huge,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We were disappointed we couldn’t punch it in during the second half, but Missouri Valley had a lot to do with that. Turnovers and momentum are big in any rivalry game.”
A fumbled Big Reds’ snap on the first drive of the game set the tone for the night, allowing Gavin Maguire to score his first of two touchdowns in the game. Maguire led the Panther offense with 155 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Bryce Hudnut finished with nine tackles, while Gabe Walski added eight tackles.
“It’s only the second game, but we have to find a way to play with consistency and a sense of urgency,” stated Big Reds Coach Rick Barker. “In the first two games, we’ve had way too many penalties and turnovers. We have to stop beating ourselves if we want to have a chance each Friday night.”
Nick Haynes led the Big Reds with 67 yards on the ground. Defensively, Cole Lange finished with 13 tackles, while Ben Hernandez added nine. Drake Anderson added a fumble recovery, and Gavin Bartalini had an interception.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-1) will be at St. Albert in Council Bluffs on Friday evening. Misouri Valley (1-1) will return home this week when they host Riverside for Homecoming.
HS FB: 9-6-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Missouri Valley 0 0 0 0 0
Logan-Magnolia 7 14 0 0 21
Lo-Ma 1-1; Missouri Valley 1-1
Game Stats Lo-Ma MV
Rushing Att-Yards 51-266 32-78
Passing Att-Yards 2-10 3-22
Total Plays-Yds 53-276 35-100
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Jacob Fetter 1-9 (9.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 18-70 (3.9 avg.); Tanner Mace 3-13 (4.3 avg.1 TD); Gavin Maguire 23-155 (6.7 avg., 2 TD); Brady Thompson 2-12 (6.0 avg.); Gabe Walski 3-5 (1.7 avg.); Brody West 1-2 (2.0 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Walski 1-2, 10 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: Dylan Cunard 1-10.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 1-46 (46.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 2-79 (39.5 avg.); Gabe Walski 2-67 (33.5 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bryce Hudnut 1-11.
Tackles: Bryce Hudnut 9; Gabe Walski 8; Rex Johnsen 7; Barret Pitt 7; Gavin Maguire 5; Lucas Pickle 5; Dylan Cunard 4; Jordan Kerger 4; Tanner Mace 3; Klayton Dickman 3; Colton Hanlon 3; Joe Hedger 3; Dylan Oviatt 3; Brady Thompson 1; Brody West 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Tanner Mace 1; Barret Pitt 1. Interceptions: None.
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 3-5 (1.7 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 6-(-6) (-1.0 avg.); Nick Haynes 19-67 (3.5 avg.); Cole Lange 3-11 (3.7 avg.); Eric McIlnay 1-1 (1.0 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 1-3, 22 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: Nick Haynes 1-22.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 3-105 (35.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 1-60 (60.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Drake Anderson 1-11; Gavin Bartalni 1-15; Ed Madrid 1-10.
Tackles: Nick Haynes 14; Cole Lange 13; Ben Hernandez 9; Gavin Bartalini 8; Ed Madrid 7; Jace Coenen 6; Drake Anderson 5; Grant Meade 4; Jed Kyle 3; Eric McIlnay 2; Connor Murray 2;
Fumble Recoveries: Drake Anderson 1. Interceptions: Gavin Bartalini 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.