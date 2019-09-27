Friday Night Lights Match-Ups – Week 5
Submitted by the high school coaches
Game: Cherokee @ Missouri Valley
Last Week: Westwood def. Missouri Valley, 41-8; Emmetsburg def. Cherokee 35-33.
MV Coach Rick Barker Soundbites: This will be one of the best offenses we have faced up to this point. They are one of the top passing teams in the state, and will put a lot of stress on us defensively.
About the Braves: Cherokee has a fast, athletic and elusive quarterback with a strong arm. He doesn’t have a favorite target, as he spreads the ball to multiple receivers.
Keys to the Game: MV has to find ways to move the chains on offense. Nick Haynes has the ability to get the tough yards, but the Big Reds need to develop a passing game. Defensively, the Big Reds have to play disciplined and know their assignments.
Game: Westwood @ Logan-Magnolia
Last Week: Hinton def. Logan-Magnolia, 34-0; Westwood def. Missouri Valley, 41-8
Lo-Ma Coach Matt Straight Soundbites: It has been difficult back to back losses for the Panthers, and this week’s test doesn’t get any easier. Both the Panthers and Rebels want to establish control at the line of scrimmage to kickstart their powerful running attacks.
About the Rebels: The Rebels have a powerful quarterback and running back who look to create mismatches when they get into open space. The Panthers’ defensive ends have to contain the rushing attack, forcing them back to the inside and strength of the Lo-Ma defense.
Keys to the Game: Lo-Ma needs to raise their energy level as they begin district play. A new season begins this week, and improved fundamentals are a must. Players on both sides of the ball have to stay aggressive, and play with an edge.
Game: West Harrison @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Last Week: C-A-M def. West Harrison, 56-20; Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Boyer Valley, 56-20.
WH Coach Andrew Stevenson Soundbites: We’re in the meat of our district schedule, and I like the mentality of this year’s team. The story remains the same for this team, if we can eliminate the self-inflicted mistakes, we can stay in contention into the second half. But we need to be ready to play right away.
About the Crusaders: The Crusaders feature the state’s leading rusher, but what has the Hawkeyes’ defense more concerned is their elusive quarterback. They rely on winning the line of scrimmage, as they feature the biggest offensive linemen in the district.
Keys to the Game: The Hawkeyes’ defense needs to step up to the challenge of containing a powerful Crusaders backfield. When West Harrison has the ball, they want to maintain blocking schemes through the whistle, and trusting the guy next to them.
Game: Woodbine @ Glidden-Ralston
Last Week: Audubon def. Woodbine, 86-69; Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton def. Gildden-Ralston, 43-20.
Woodbine Coach Dustin Crook Soundbites: The Tigers’ coaching staff will find out this week how resilient this team is after two tough defeats. They have been focusing on defensive alignment and special teams this week.
About the Wildcats: Glidden-Ralston has a deceptive offense with multiple offensive schemes. Their offense features at least three different quarterbacks operating out of a variety of formations.
Keys to the Game: Woodbine’s focus this week has been finishing plays on the defensive side. They have been in position the last couple of weeks, but haven’t made the stops. The Tigers have also placed extra emphasis on special teams this week.
