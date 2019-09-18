2019 High School Football Standings
thru Sept. 18, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 0-0 3-0
Underwood 0-0 3-0
Missouri Valley 0-0 2-1
Cherokee 0-0 1-2
MVAO/COU 0-0 1-2
East Sac County 0-0 1-2
Sept. 13 Results
Missouri Valley 55 Riverside 42
OABCIG 64 Cherokee 19
East Sac County 35 Ridge View 8
West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6
Treynor 49 Shenandoah 20
Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33
Sept. 20 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ Westwood
Emmetsburg @ Cherokee
East Sac County @ IKM-Manning
MVAOCOU @ Woodbury Central
Treynor @ Red Oak
Underwood @ CB St. Albert
Class A, District 10
Westwood 0-0 3-0
Lawton-Bronson 0-0 2-1
Tri-Center 0-0 2-1
Woodbury Cntrl 0-0 2-1
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 1-2
West Monona 0-0 1-2
Sept. 13 Results
CB St. Albert 38 Logan-Magnolia 7
Lawton-Bronson 12 Hinton 6
Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33
West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6
Westwood 21 AHSTW 7
Woodbury Central 14 LeMars Gehlen 2
Sept. 20 Match-Ups
Hinton @ Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center @ ACGC
Akron-Westfield @ West Monona
Ridge View @ Lawton-Bronson
Missouri Valley @ Westwood
MVAOCOU @ Woodbury Central
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 1-0 3-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 1-0 3-0
Audubon 1-0 3-1
Boyer Valley 1-0 2-1
Glidden-Ralston 0-1 2-1
Woodbine 0-1 2-1
West Harrison 0-1 1-2
Exira/EHK 0-1 1-2
Sept. 13 Results
Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49
Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6
CAM 56 Glidden-Ralston 14
Sept. 20 Match-Ups
West Harrison @ C-A-M
Audubon @ Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Boyer Valley
Exira/EHK @ Glidden-Ralston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.