2019 High School Football Standings

thru Sept. 18, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                        0-0            3-0

Underwood                   0-0            3-0

Missouri Valley             0-0            2-1

Cherokee                    0-0            1-2

MVAO/COU                 0-0            1-2

East Sac County          0-0            1-2

 

Sept. 13 Results

Missouri Valley 55 Riverside 42

OABCIG 64 Cherokee 19

East Sac County 35 Ridge View 8

West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6

Treynor 49 Shenandoah 20

Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33

Sept. 20 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ Westwood

Emmetsburg @ Cherokee

East Sac County @ IKM-Manning

MVAOCOU @ Woodbury Central

Treynor @ Red Oak

Underwood @ CB St. Albert

 

Class A, District 10

Westwood                    0-0            3-0

Lawton-Bronson            0-0            2-1

Tri-Center                    0-0            2-1

Woodbury Cntrl            0-0            2-1

Logan-Magnolia            0-0            1-2

West Monona               0-0            1-2

Sept. 13 Results

CB St. Albert 38 Logan-Magnolia 7

Lawton-Bronson 12 Hinton 6

Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33

West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6

Westwood 21 AHSTW 7

Woodbury Central 14 LeMars Gehlen 2

Sept. 20 Match-Ups

Hinton @ Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center @ ACGC

Akron-Westfield @ West Monona

Ridge View @ Lawton-Bronson

Missouri Valley @ Westwood

MVAOCOU @ Woodbury Central

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                          1-0            3-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd               1-0            3-0

Audubon                      1-0            3-1

Boyer Valley                1-0            2-1

Glidden-Ralston           0-1            2-1

Woodbine                   0-1            2-1

West Harrison            0-1            1-2

Exira/EHK                  0-1            1-2

Sept. 13 Results

Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49

Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6

CAM 56 Glidden-Ralston 14

Sept. 20 Match-Ups

West Harrison @ C-A-M

Audubon @ Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Boyer Valley

Exira/EHK @ Glidden-Ralston

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.