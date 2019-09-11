Hawkeyes blast Panthers
West Harrison snapped an 18-game losing skid with a 36-14 thumping over Kingsley-Pierson on Friday night in Kingsley. This was the Hawkeyes’ first win since 2016, after going winless in both 2017 and 2018.
“We moved a few players around into different positions, giving us a better chance to control the line of scrimmage,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We really stressed to the players to trust each other, as we wanted to move the ball and control the clock. We scored with .06 seconds before haltime, giving us a huge momentum boost heading into the locker room.”
Both teams scored on their opening possession, but West Harrison responded with a 67-yard kickoff return to give the Hawkeyes a lead they would never relinquish. Defensively, Tyler Melby finished with 13 tackles, Sage Evans added 11, and Gabe Gilgen and Nick Rife finished with 10 stops apiece. Evans added a fumble recovery, while Rife and Gabe Gilgen each had an interception.
“We know what this team is capable of, and they showed it this week,” Stevenson added. “We start district play this week, and there are no gimmies. Our guys are really looking forward to playing their first home game this week.”
Up Next: West Harrison (1-1) will host Boyer Valley in the District 8 opener at Mondamin on Friday evening.
HS FB: 9-6-2019 @ Kingsley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 18 6 0 12 36
Kingsley-Pierson 6 0 0 8 14
WH 1-1. K-P 0-2
Game Stats WH KP
Rushing Att-Yards 54-198 18-19
Passing Att-Yards 8-76 26-131
Total Plays-Yds 62-274 44-150
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Grant Gilgen 23-90 (3.9 avg.); Tyler Melby 4-18 (4.5 avg.); Karter Nelson 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Nick Rife 25-88 (3.5 avg., 3 TDs); Walker Rife 1-1 (1.0 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 4-6, 62 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT; Colby Neill 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs, Nick Rife 1-1, 16 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: Colby Neill 1-16; Karter Nelson 4-62 (2 TDs)
Punting: Nick Rife 3-66 (22.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Nick Rife 2-14.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 6-192 (32.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Tyler Melby 1-7; Karter Nelson 1-0; Nick Rife 1-67 (TD).
Tackles: Tyler Melby 13; Sage Evans 11; Gabe Gilgen 10; Nick Rife 10; Mason Shearer 5; Walker Rife 4; Grant Gilgen 3; Colby Neill 3; Brecken Pavlik 3; Cody Radil 2; Jon Chlupacek 2; Karter Nelson 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Sage Evans 1. Interceptions: Gabe Gilgen 1; Nick Rife 1.
