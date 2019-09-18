Bulldogs pull away from Hawkeyes
West Harrison moved the ball efficiently all night long, but critical mistakes cost the Hawkeyes in a 34-14 setback to Boyer Valley on Sept. 13 in Mondamin.
“The game was closer than the final score indicates,” stated Hawkeyes Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We had way too many chances, and didn’t get the execution when we needed it. Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field in the first half.”
The Hawkeyes were able to move the ball efficiently, accumulating over 300 yards of offense, but once inside the Bulldogs 10-yard line is where the Hawkeyes offense stopped. The Hawkeyes committed six turnovers on the night, and were stopped twice on fourth down.
Karter Nelsen had 121 yards receiving and a touchdown reception. Grant Gilgen and Colby Neill each finished with one touchdown pass for the Hawkeyes. Defensively, Tyler Melby led the Hawkeyes with 15 tackles, while Mason Shearer and Walker Rife added nine tackles apiece.
“We have to find a way to limit our mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Stevenson stated about the district opener. “We are so close to breaking through, our guys need to trust in each other and finish plays when we get the chance.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-1, 1-2) will be at Cumberland-Anita-Massena on Friday night at Anita
HS FB: 9-13-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 8 12 8 6 34
West Harrison 8 0 6 0 14
WH 0-1, 1-2. BV 1-0, 2-1
Game Stats WH BV
Rushing Att-Yards 34-99 28-139
Passing Att-Yards 24-234 35-277
Total Plays-Yds 58-333 63-416
First Downs 13 16
Penalties/Yds 5-63 13-110
Turnovers 6 0
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Grant Gilgen 17-65 (3.9 avg.); Tyler Melby 4-12 (3.0 avg.); Colby Neill 4-(-16) (-4.0 avg.); Walker Rife 8-33 (4.1 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 8-16, 141 yds, 1 TD, 2 INTs; Colby Neill 7-8, 93 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: Gabe GIlgen 2-36; Grant Gilgen 4-45 (1 TD); Tyler Melby 1-6; Colby Neill 1-6; Karter Nelson 6-121 (1 TD); Walker Rife 1-20.
Punting: Colby Neill 1-24, 24.0 avg. Punt Returns: Karter Nelsen 1-16
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 3-112, 37.3 avg. Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 1-48; Karter Nelson 2-37; Walker Rife 3-45; Mason Shearer 1-8.
Tackles: Tyler Melby 15; Walker Rife 9; Mason Shearer 9; Grant Gilgen 9; Gabe Gilgen 5; Karter Nelson 5; Brecken Pavlik 4; Sage Evans 4; Cody Radil 3; Jeff Perry 2; Colby Neill 1; Jon Chlupacek 1; Nick Clark 1; Braiden Weldon 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None
