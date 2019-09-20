Friday Night Lights Match-Ups – Week 4
Submitted by the high school coaches
Game: Missouri Valley @ Westwood
Last Week: Missouri Valley def. Riverside, 55-42; Westwood def. AHSTW, 21-7.
MV Coach Rick Barker Soundbites: They are a fundamentally sound team that doesn’t beat themselves. Westwood is rated in the top five of Class A, and we will have to play mistake free if we hope to stay with a high-quality opponent.
About the Rebels: They are big, strong and physical in every spot along the offensive and defensive line. They have an effective quarterback who is efficient in running a deceptive offense.
Keys to the Game: Our focus this week has been to ‘control what we can control’. If we run our offense the way we know we’re capable of, we can play with anyone. Defensively, we have to make stops in the open field.
Game: Hinton @ Logan-Magnolia
Last Week: CB St. Albert def. Logan-Magnolia, 38-7; Lawton-Bronson def. Hinton, 12-6.
Lo-Ma Coach Matt Straight Soundbites: We want to get back on the field as quickly as possible, and there isn’t a better way to do it than in front of a Homecoming crowd. Our guys are not satisfied with the way we played last week, and we’re looking to get back on track this week.
About the Blackhawks: They have a tall quarterback who mixes in both the run and the pass. Defense is their strength, as they will blitz heavily from every different angle.
Keys to the Game: Lo-Ma has to get back to playing Panther football by finishing their long, time-consuming drives with touchdowns. Defensively, they must contain the Blackhawk quarterback, and keep his outside runs to a minimum.
Game: West Harrison @ C-A-M
Last Week: Boyer Valley def. West Harrison, 34-14; C-A-M def. Glidden-Ralston, 56-14.
WH Coach Andrew Stevenson Soundbites: They might be the fastest team in the district, and they can hurt you several different ways if we let them get into the open field. The Hawkeyes’ defense has to contain their big-play ability by making stops before they get started.
About the Cougars: C-A-M is a power-running team with a very good offensive front. We have held our own up there for the most part this season, but this week we need to have our best and most consistent effort of the season.
Keys to the Game: Offensively, West Harrison needs to grind out first downs and finish drives with scores. This will keep the potent Cougar offense off the field. Defensively, the Hawkeyes have to finish plays in the open field.
Game: Audubon @ Woodbine
Last Week: Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Woodbine, 62-49; Audubon def. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48-6.
Woodbine Coach Dustin Crook Soundbites: We can’t look back and dwell on what we should have done against Coon Rapids-Bayard, as this district doesn’t give any team a chance to do that. We have the potential district leader coming to town this week, as they have an impressive shutout win over Fremont-Mills. Their only loss is a one-point loss at Remsen St. Mary’s.
About the Wheelers: Their offense revolves around the quarterback trap play that they are very efficient at. We have to get stops before they get started, as the Audubon quarterbacks are elusive once they get into the open field.
Keys to the Game: The Tigers’ top defensive priority this week is to find a way to contain Wheeler quarterbacks. They are elusive and can make plays with both their arm and their feet. Woodbine can’t give up the easy scores defensively or by special teams. This is a huge test for the Tigers coming off of a loss. A win here would help get them back into the district race.
