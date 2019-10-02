Big Reds rally past Braves
Missouri Valley capitalized on Cherokee’s fourth quarter miscues to post a 30-14 win in the Class 1A, District 9 opener for both teams.
“Our plan the entire week was to put pressure on their quarterback, and we had 6-8 guys step up and get after him,” stated Big Reds Coach Rick Barker. “We didn’t get the start we were expecting, but we stayed focused, especially after a slow start.”
The Big Reds trailed 14-8 after three quarters, but the defense came up huge when they were needed the most. Gavin Bartalini had a 42 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, and a 60 yard interception for a touchdown. Missouri Valley forced a fourth down stop on the Braves final drive of the game, and Bartalini capped it off with a one yard scoring run to seal the victory.
“We expect those type of results from Gavin on the offensive side,” stated Barker. “Defensively is where he really stepped up, as he was asked to play outside linebacker due to an injury.”
Ben Hernandez led the Big Reds with nine tackles, Nate Lucas added eight, while Jon Johnson and Grant Meade finished with six apiece.
“Sean Callaghan made his first varsity start at defensive back, and he made multiple plays on defense and special teams the entire night,” Barker added. “With the addition of Nate Lucas and Jon Johnson, it has really helped increase competition at the defensive line.”
Nick Haynes led the Big Reds with 148 yards rushing and one touchdown, while Bartalini added 144 yards and one touchdown.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-0, 3-2) will be at Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute in Mapleton on Friday evening.
HS FB, 1A, D-9: 9-27-19 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Cherokee 7 7 0 0 14
Missouri Valley 0 8 0 22 30
MV 1-0, 3-2. Cherokee 0-1, 1-4
Game Stats MV Cher
Rushing Att-Yards 64-348 24-82
Passing Att-Yards 7-18 26-147
Total Plays-Yds 71-366 50-229
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Gavin Bartalini 24-144 (6.0 avg., 1 TD); Nick Haynes 27-148 (5.5 avg., 1 TD); Cole Lange 13-56 (4.3 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 2-7, 18 yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. Receiving: Cole Lange 2-18.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 1-62, 62.0 avg. Punt Returns: None
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 2-95, 47.5 avg.; Nick Haynes 3-126, 42.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Gage Clausen 1-1; Cole Lange 1-15.
Tackles: Ben Hernandez 9; Nate Lucas 8; Nick Haynes 7; Jon Johnson 6; Grant Meade 6; Eric McIlnay 4; Ed Madrid Perez 2; Cole Lange 2; Sean Callaghan 2; Jace Coenen 1; Jed Kyle 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Gavin Bartalini 1 (42 yd return for TD). Interceptions: Gavin Bartalini 1 (60 yd return for TD); Sean Callaghan 1.
