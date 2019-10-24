First half miscues cost Big Reds in loss to Raiders
When two evenly matched teams square off, it’s the team with the fewest mistakes that usually prevails. East Sac County took advantage in a 54-6 rout over Missouri Valley in Class 1A, D-9 play at Wall Lake on Friday.
“If we want to contend with the top half of our district, we can’t afford mistakes,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “Turnovers and penalties went against us the entire night, and we need to overcome those if we hope to compete. If we want to win games, we have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage.”
The Raiders took advantage of four Missouri Valley turnovers on the Big Reds first six possessions in building a first half lead, and they didn’t look back. Defensively, the Big Reds were paced by Nick Haynes with 10 tackles, Jed Kyle added eight, and Nate Lucas finished with six.
“We have one last chance to play this game this season, and it’s in front of our home crowd,” Barker concluded. “We’re looking to send our seniors out with a great week of preperation against another solid opponent.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-2, 4-4) will wrap-up the 2019 fall campaign when they host Underwood for Senior Night.
HS FB, 1A, D-9: 10-18-19 @ Wall Lake
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Missouri Valley 0 0 0 6 6
Est. Sac County 27 20 7 0 54
MV 2-2, 4-4. East Sac County 2-2, 3-5
Game Stats MV ESC
Rushing Att-Yards 43-130 35-312
Passing Att-Yards 4-0 10-117
Total Plays-Yds 47-130 45-429
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Andersen 1-5 (5.0 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 7-(-19) (-2.7 avg.); Nick Haynes 28-129 (4.6 avg., 1 TD); Eric McIlnay 7-15 (2.1 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 0-4, 0 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: None.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 4-175 (43.8 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 2-90 (45.0 avg.) Kickoff Returns: Drake Andersen 1-25; Gavin Bartalini 3-63; Ed Madrid-Perez 1-12; Grant Meade 1-0.
Tackles: Nick Haynes 10; Jed Kyle 8; Nate Lucas 6; Grant Meade 3; Connor Murray 2; Gavin Bartalini 2; Cole Lange 2; Sean Callaghan 2; Jon Johnson 2; Drake Anderson 1; Eric McIlnay 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
