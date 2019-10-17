Hawkeyes can’t slow Wheelers
When playing a top-tier team in any competition, the underdog has to find a way to limit their mistakes. West Harrison had difficulty all night in a 55-14 setback to Audubon in District 8 play in Mondamin on Friday night.
“It comes down to execution, and we had way too many mistakes, you can’t do that at this point of the season,” stated Head Coach Andrew Stephensen. “We got some good momentum going in the second half, and I was pleased with the way our guys finished.”
The Hawkeyes gave up five fumbles and a safety in the first half, allowing the Wheelers to lead 49-0 at the half.
The Hawkeyes’ defense was paced by Sage Evans’ 15 tackles, while Brecken Pavlik added seven.
Offensively, Gabe Gilgen led the Hawkeyes with 52 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Walker Rife added 37 yards. Gilgen also added a 71 yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter.
“Despite the score, I liked how our guys didn’t quit,” Stevenson concluded. “We have a couple games left this season, and we need to find that early season confidence we had in these last two games.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-5, 1-6) will make their final road trip of the season this week when they travel to Woodbine.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-11-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Audubon 35 14 0 6 55
West Harrison 0 0 0 14 14
WH 0-5, 1-6. Audubon 5-0, 7-1.
Game Stats WH Aud
Rushing Att-Yards 33-123 34-257
Passing Att-Yards 6-0 7-39
Total Plays-Yds 39-123 41-296
First Downs 5 7
Penalties/Yds 2-10 7-50
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 11-52 (4.7 avg., 1 TD); Tyler Melby 3-0 (0.0 avg.); Colby Neill 1-2 (2.0 avg.); Karter Nelson 11-29 (2.6 avg.); Cody Radil 1-3 (3.0 avg.); Walker Rife 6-37 (6.2 avg).
Passing: Gabe Gilgen 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT; Colby Neill 0-5, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving: None.
Punting: Nick Clark 1-32 (32.0 avg.); Colby Neill 1-13 (13.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Gabe Gilgen 1-30.
Kickoffs: Nick Clark 1-42 (42.0 avg.); Colby Neill 3-99 (33.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Gabe Gilgen 2-85 (71-yd return for TD); Karter Nelson 2-24.
Tackles: Sage Evans 15; Brecken Pavlik 7; Tyler Melby 5; Colby Neill 4; Walker Rife 4; Karter Nelson 3; Gabe Gilgen 3; Cody Radil 3; Mason Shearer 3; Jeff Perry 2; Jon Chlupacek 1; Koleson Evans 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.