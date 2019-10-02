First quarter lifts Crusaders past Hawkeyes
West Harrison could not get enough first half stops in a 65-13 setback at Coon Rapids-Bayard in 8-Man, District 8 play on Friday evening at Coon Rapids.
“It was about as close to a complete game that we’ve had this season,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson stated. “We are really close to breaking through, but we really need to focus on execution if we want to compete.”
Colby Neill and Gabe Gilgen each finished with touchdown receptions for the Hawkeyes.
Defensively, the Hawkeyes were led by Grant Gilgen who finished with nine tackles. Karter Nelson, Tyler Melby, and Sage Evans added eight tackles apiece.
“Our effort level is there, as we see it each night in practice,” stated Stevenson. “Right now, we’re just working on getting these guys lined up right and playing with some confidence, especially when adversity strikes.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-3, 1-4) will host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday evening for Homecoming.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 9-27-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 0 6 0 7 13
Cn Rpds-Byrd 31 15 13 6 65
WH 0-3, 1-4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0, 5-0
Game Stats WH CRB
Rushing Att-Yards 20-91 36-391
Passing Att-Yards 21-91 4-47
Total Plays-Yds 41-182 40-438
First Downs 5 14
Penalties/Yds 3-15 5-35
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 2-10 (5.0 avg.); Grant Gilgen 14-71 (5.1 avg.); Tyler Melby 1-5 (5.0 avg.); Colby Neill 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Walker Rife 2-4 (2.0 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 5-13, 53 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs; Colby Neill 2-8, 38 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving: Gabe Gilgen 2-32 (1 TD); Grant Gilgen 1-9; Tyler Melby 2-19; Colby Neill 1-1 (1 TD); Karter Nelson 1-30.
Punting: Nick Clark 1-37, 37.0 avg.; Colby Neill 2-37, 18.5 avg. Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 2-75, 37.5 avg.; Cody Radil 1-21, 21.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 2-34; Tyler Melby 3-37; Karter Nelson 3-62; Walker Rife 1-15.
Tackles: Grant Gilgen 9; Tyler Melby 8; Karter Nelson 8; Sage Evans 8; Mason Shearer 6; Brecken Pavlik 4; Gabe Gilgen 2; Colby Neill 2; Jeff Perry 1; Nick Clark 1; Koleson Evans 1; Cody Radil 1; Walker Rife 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
