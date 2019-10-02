WHFB.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's quarterback Colby Neill (16) prepares to make the handoff to the Hawkeye running back in their District 8 battle at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 27. The Hawkeyes will host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton this Friday for Homecoming.

 photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin

First quarter lifts Crusaders past Hawkeyes

West Harrison could not get enough first half stops in a 65-13 setback at Coon Rapids-Bayard in 8-Man, District 8 play on Friday evening at Coon Rapids.

“It was about as close to a complete game that we’ve had this season,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson stated. “We are really close to breaking through, but we really need to focus on execution if we want to compete.”

Colby Neill and Gabe Gilgen each finished with touchdown receptions for the Hawkeyes.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes were led by Grant Gilgen who finished with nine tackles. Karter Nelson, Tyler Melby, and Sage Evans added eight tackles apiece.

“Our effort level is there, as we see it each night in practice,” stated Stevenson. “Right now, we’re just working on getting these guys lined up right and playing with some confidence, especially when adversity strikes.”

Up Next: West Harrison (0-3, 1-4) will host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday evening for Homecoming.

HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 9-27-2019 @ Coon Rapids

Teams                  1           2           3            4                  T

West Harrison        0           6           0            7                13

Cn Rpds-Byrd        31        15         13            6                65

WH 0-3, 1-4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0, 5-0

 

Game Stats                WH             CRB

Rushing Att-Yards      20-91          36-391

Passing Att-Yards       21-91             4-47

Total Plays-Yds         41-182         40-438

First Downs                   5                 14

Penalties/Yds             3-15               5-35

 

 

Hawkeyes Individual Stats

Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 2-10 (5.0 avg.); Grant Gilgen 14-71 (5.1 avg.); Tyler Melby 1-5 (5.0 avg.); Colby Neill 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Walker Rife 2-4 (2.0 avg.).

 

Passing: Grant Gilgen 5-13, 53 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs; Colby Neill 2-8, 38 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT.  

Receiving: Gabe Gilgen 2-32 (1 TD); Grant Gilgen 1-9; Tyler Melby 2-19; Colby Neill 1-1 (1 TD); Karter Nelson 1-30.

 

Punting: Nick Clark 1-37, 37.0 avg.; Colby Neill 2-37, 18.5 avg. Punt Returns: None.

 

Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 2-75, 37.5 avg.; Cody Radil 1-21, 21.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 2-34; Tyler Melby 3-37; Karter Nelson 3-62; Walker Rife 1-15.

 

Tackles: Grant Gilgen 9; Tyler Melby 8; Karter Nelson 8; Sage Evans 8; Mason Shearer 6; Brecken Pavlik 4; Gabe Gilgen 2; Colby Neill 2; Jeff Perry 1; Nick Clark 1; Koleson Evans 1; Cody Radil 1; Walker Rife 1;

 

Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.