Eagles passing attack grounds Big Reds
Missouri Valley proved all season long they could play with the top-tier teams in the district, but Underwood’s defense was up to the challenge. The Eagles shut down the Big Reds, 42-16, in the Class 1A, District 9 regular season finale at Missouri Valley.
“We didn’t get the type of start we needed on either side of the ball,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “They had two quick touchdowns early in the first quarter, and we played catch-up the rest of the night.”
Missouri Valley was within 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles took advantage of two Big Reds turnovers, and turned it into a 28-8 advantage at the break.
“You can’t do that against any opponent, but especially the good ones,” stated Barker. “We put our defense in difficult positions all night, and couldn’t consistently get stops when we really needed them.”
Gavin Bartalini (106 yards, one touchdown) and Nick Haynes (105 yards, one touchdown) generated the Big Reds’ offense.
Defensively, the Big Reds were paced by Nate Lucas and Nick Haynes, who finished with eight tackles apiece.
This marks the final game for seven Big Reds’ seniors, including Gavin Bartalini, Nick Haynes, Jesse Howell, Jed Kyle, Nate Lucas, Jon Johnson and William May.
“They did a great job of leading our team from summer workouts to our final practice,” Barker concluded. “They are a great group of young men that makes a coaching staff proud. We wish them the best in the final parts of their senior year, and look forward to seeing their success after football.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-3, 4-5) wrapped up the 2019 campaign. Class 1A, D-9 finished with two state playoff qualifiers, as both Treynor and Underwood qualified for the post-season. The Big Reds finished with three playoff teams on their schedule, as Westwood qualified in Class A.
HS FB, 1A, D-9: 10-25-19 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Underwood 14 14 7 7 42
Missouri Valley 8 0 0 8 16
MV 2-3, 4-5. Underwood 4-1, 8-1.
Game Stats MV Und
Rushing Att-Yards 54-227 23-143
Passing Att-Yards 3-43 29-313
Total Plays-Yds 57-270 52-456
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 4-6 (1.5 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 14-106 (7.6 avg., 1 TD); Nick Haynes 32-105 (3.3 avg., 1 TD); Eric McIlnay 4-10 (2.5 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 3-3, 43 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: Nick Haynes 1-6; Grant Meade 2-37.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 3-110 (36.7 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 2-80 (40.0 avg.); Nick Haynes 1-12 (12.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Drake Anderson 1-2; Gavin Bartalini 1-9; Gage Clausen 1-0; Cole Lange 2-24.
Tackles: Nate Lucas 8; Nick Haynes 8; Fred Veatch 5; Drake Anderson 4; Cole Lange 4; Jed Kyle 3; Gavin Bartalini 3; Grant Meade 3; Jon Johnson 2; Sean Callaghan 2; Connor Murray 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
