Defense carries Tigers past Hawkeyes
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
West Harrison outgained one of the league’s top offenses, but it was Woodbine’s defense that had the last laugh. The Tigers forced three second half turnovers leading to a 25-20 win over the Hawkeyes in District 8 play at Woodbine on Friday.
“We knew going in, it’s a rivalry game, and we were going to get their best shot,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “They moved the ball effectively in the first half, but our defense stepped in big, especially in the second half.”
The Tigers’ defense was paced by Layne Pryor’s 20 tackles, Jack Nelson added 15, while Cory Bantam finished with 11. Dylan Hoefer picked up two fumble recoveries, while Hudson Barnum and Cory Bantam each had one.
Offensively, Wyatt Pryor returned to throw three touchdown passes, finishing with 186 yards. Brock Leaders caught five passes, including three for scores.
“Our defense stood tall when they needed to, as we had seven stops on their 10 possessions,” Crook concluded. “We were efficient enough on offense, but penalties killed us throughout the night. Cory Bantam had his best game of the season.”
West Harrison relied on their ‘heavy package’ with linemen Sage Evans, Jeff Perry and Brecken Pavlik paving the way for 365 yards of total offense. Both Grant Gilgen (160 yds, 1 TD) and Nick Rife (120 yds, 1 TD) benefited from the solid blocking.
“We got everything out of this game except for the win – it was a complete game effort,” stated Hawkeyes coach Andrew Stevenson. “We saw a ton of adversity in this game, but they never quit.”
Defensively, Mason Shearer and Grant Gilgen finished with eight tackles apiece, while Walker Rife added five stops. Karter Nelson had a fumble recovery, and Brecken Pavlik added an interception.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win, as we kept it a low scoring game like we wanted,” Stevenson added. “Turnovers, plus a missed call at the end of the first half cost us the game. Despite the loss, we gained a ton of confidence heading into our season finale.”
Up Next: Woodbine (2-4, 4-4) will finish up the regular season on Friday evening when they host Boyer Valley for Senior Night at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine. West Harrison (0-6, 1-7) will play their final game of the season on Friday when they host Glidden-Ralston for Senior Night at the King Complex in Mondamin.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-18-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 6 6 8 0 20
Woodbine 6 19 0 0 25
West Harrison 0-6, 1-7; Woodbine 2-4, 4-4.
Game Stats Wb WH
Rushing Att-Yards 24-113 44-294
Passing Att-Yards 35-231 10-71
Total Plays-Yds 59-344 54-365
First Downs 14 15
Penalties/Yds 10-75 5-42
Turnovers 2 4
WH Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Grant Gilgen 24-160 (6.7 avg., 1 TD); Cody Radil 4-13 (3.3 avg., 1 TD); Nick Rife 15-120 (8.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 6-9, 54 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT; Colby Neill 1-1, 17 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving: Gabe Gilgen 1-10; Tyler Melby 1-12; Karter Nelson 2-24; Nick Rife 3-25.
Punting: Colby Neill 1-25 (25.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Gabe Gilgen 1-5.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 2-86 (43.0 avg.); Cody Radil 2-89 (44.5 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 2-40.
Tackles: Mason Shearer 8; Grant Gilgen 8; Walker Rife 5; Nick Rife 4; Sage Evans 4; Karter Nelson 4; Brecken Pavlik 3; Cody Radil 3; Gabe Gilgen 3; Tyler Melby 3; Colby Neill 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Karter Nelson 1. Interceptions: Brecken Pavlik 1.
Woodbine Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 12-64 (5.3 avg., 1 TD); Bernie Nelson 4-20 (5.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 3-14 (4.7 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 5-15 (3.0 avg.).
Passing: Cory Bantam 4-8, 45 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs; Wyatt Pryor 13-27, 186 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-3; Nathan Colwell 1-22; Dylan Hoefer 2-41; Brock Leaders 8-111 (2 TDs); Jack Nelson 2-16 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 1-27; Caleb Wakehouse 2-11.
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 2-76 (38.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Hoefer 2-93 (46.5 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 3-148 (49.3 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 4-73
Tackles: Layne Pryor 20; Jack Nelson 15; Cory Bantam 11; Dylan Hoefer 7; Brock Leaders 6; Wyatt Pryor 6; Caleb Wakehouse 6; Hudson Barnum 3; Nathan Colwell 2; Kael Smith 1; Cameron Kline 1; Max Nelson 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Dylan Hoefer 2; Hudson Barnum 1; Cory Bantam 1. Interceptions: None.
