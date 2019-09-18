Crusaders run past Tigers
Woodbine could not stop the vaunted rushing attack in a 62-49 loss at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night.
“We knew going in we had a difficult match-up with them physically,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “They didn’t get a lot of big runs, but they just kept pounding and we couldn’t get them off the field. They have one of the biggest offensive lines in the district, and they followed it.”
Woodbine’s defense was paced by four guys in double-figure tackles, including 29 by Layne Pryor. Jack Nelson finished with 13, Dylan Hoefer added 11, and Caleb Wakehouse finished with 10. The key play of the game happened at the start of the fourth quarter, when the Tigers recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. But an inadvertent whistle blew the play dead, taking points off the board.
“Our defense was tough all night, as we made the plays, but in the end we couldn’t get stops,” Crook concluded. “We stayed within striking distance the entire night, but their special teams were the difference.”
Offensively, the Tigers’ Wyatt Pryor completed 26 passes for 474 yards. Layne Pryor hauled in 14 passes, including five touchdowns, while Brock Leaders added 12 receptions and two touchdowns.
Up Next: Woodbine (0-1, 2-1) will host Audubon on Friday evening at the Henry Boone Complex in Woodbine as District 8 action continues.
HS FB: 9-13-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 7 14 6 22 49
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 7 27 13 15 62
Woodbine 0-1, 2-1; CR-B 1-0, 3-0
Game Stats W CR-B
Rushing Att-Yards 18-31 67-474
Passing Att-Yards 45-469 1-40
Total Plays-Yds 63-500 68-514
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Wyatt Pryor 6-1 (0.2 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 12-30 (2.5 avg.).
Passing: Wyatt Pryor 26-45, 469 yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving: Brock Leaders 12-195 (2 TDs); Layne Pryor 14-274 (5 TDs).
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 2-95 (47.5 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 8-236 (29.5 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 5-93.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 29; Jack Nelson 13; Dylan Hoefer 11; Caleb Wakehouse 10; Cory Bantam 7; Nathan Colwell 7; Wyatt Pryor 5; Hudson Barnum 4; Tanner Brooks 2; Myles Barnum 1; Cameron Kline 1; Nathan Wright 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
