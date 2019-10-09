C-A-M shuts down Woodbine
Woodbine couldn’t crack a stiff Cumberland-Anita-Massena defense in a 52-12 Homecoming loss in District 8 play at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine on Friday evening.
“Defensively, we played well for a half, as we stayed within striking distance,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “But they found gaps in our defensive backfield, and they made the plays, especially in the decisive second quarter.”
Woodbine scored on their first two possessions of the game to take early momentum, but C-A-M scored on final first quarter possession to cut the lead in half.
“They won three ‘jump balls’ in the end zone, recovered an onside kick, and returned a kickoff for a score,” Crook added. “We have our kids aligned in the right position, they just have to step up and make plays.”
Layne Pryor finished with 20 tackles to lead the Tigers. Wyatt Pryor and Homecoming King Jack Nelson added eight tackles apiece, while Brock Leaders finished with seven tackles and an interception.
“We can still have a successful season, as we have three games left,” Crook concluded. “We have to find a way to put a complete game together, as their defense didn’t give us any time to operate.”
Up Next: Woodbine (1-3, 3-3) will be on the road this week when they travel to face Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday evening in Exira.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-4-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
C-A-M 6 24 8 14 52
Woodbine 12 0 0 0 12
Woodbine 1-3, 3-3; C-A-M 4-0, 6-0.
Game Stats W CAM
Rushing Att-Yards 17-19 34-133
Passing Att-Yards 34-227 16-138
Total Plays-Yds 51-246 50-271
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 1-(-6) (-6.0 avg.); Bernie Nelson 2-14 (7.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 14-11 (0.8 avg.).
Passing: Wyatt Pryor 18-31, 198 yds, 2 TDs, 2 INT; Cory Bantam 3-3, 29 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving: Brock Leaders 7-74 (1 TD); Jack Nelson 1-9; Layne Pryor 9-119 (1 TD); Caleb Wakehouse 4-25.
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 3-111, 37.0 avg. Punt Returns: Brock Leaders 2-1.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 4-164, 41.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 5-72.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 20; Jack Nelson 8; Wyatt Pryor 8; Brock Leaders 7; Cory Bantam 7; Dylan Hoefer 4; Tanner Brooks 3; Cameron Kline 2; Caleb Wakehouse 2; Jerry Malone 2; Bernie Nelson 2; Myles Barnum 2; Nathan Colwell 2; Hudson Barnum 1; Kail Brown 1; Sloan Smith 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: Brock Leaders 1.
