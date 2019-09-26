Big plays lift Cougars past Hawkeyes
The West Harrison coaching staff has been pleased with the effort throughout the first four games of the season. Cumberland-Anita-Massena had too much firepower in a 60-22 win over Hawkeyes.
“I am pleased with our effort level, as it remains consistent,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We have way too many self-inflicted wounds that prevent us from finding any momentum, and they took advantage of that.”
Karter Nelson had a big night for the Hawkeyes, as he had a touchdown reception, a kickoff return for a score, and an interception on defense. Colby Neill threw for 102 yards and a score, and Gabe Gilgen scored his first varsity touchdowns.
Defensivley, Mason Shearer and Tyler Melby finished with seven tackles apiece, while Walker Rife added five.
“We are getting closer to playing a complete game, and that is what we want at this time of year,” Stevenson concluded. “We have to keep trusting ourselves on the defensive side, and eliminate the mental mistakes. Penalties were a huge factor in this game. Once we take care of those, we’ll be OK.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-2, 1-3) will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard as District 8 play continues.
HS FB: 9-20-2019 @ Anita
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 8 0 7 7 22
C-A-M 24 28 8 0 60
WH 0-2, 1-3. CAM 2-0, 4-0
Game Stats WH CAM
Rushing Att-Yards 25-106 23-226
Passing Att-Yards 15-129 14-162
Total Plays-Yds 40-235 37-388
First Downs 8 5
Penalties/Yds 15-139 10-74
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 8-48 (6.0 avg., 1 TD); Grant Gilgen 14-60 (4.3 avg.); Tyler Melby 2-13 (6.5 avg.); Colby Neill 1-(-17) (-17.0 avg.); Walker Rife 1-2 (2.0 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Gilgen 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT; Grant Gilgen 4-6, 27 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT; Colby Neill 4-8, 102 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs.
Receiving: Gabe Gilgen 3-36; Tyler Melby 1-6; Colby Neill 1-(-3); Karter Nelson 2-72 (1 TD); Walker Rife 1-18.
Punting: Colby Neill 3-98, 32.7 avg. Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 3-113, 37.6 avg. Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 2-36; Karter Nelson 3-96 (1 TD); Walker Rife 3-28.
Tackles: Mason Shearer 7; Tyler Melby 7; Walker Rife 5; Sage Evans 4; Brecken Pavlik 4; Karter Nelson 3; Colby Neill 2; Gabe Gilgen 3; Jeff Perry 1; Grant Gilgen 1; Koleson Evans 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: Karter Nelson 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.