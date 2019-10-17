Cardinals stuff Big Reds
Missouri Valley missed some early chances, and Treynor took advantage in a 36-6 District 9 win over the Big Reds on Friday night in Missouri Valley.
“We didn’t get the start we needed against a quality opponent,” Big Reds Coach Rick Barker stated. “We proved we could move the ball, but we had too many self-inflicted mistakes.”
Missouri Valley drove inside the Cardinals 10 yard line three separate times over the first three quarters, but were denied. MV’s Nick Haynes powered his way into the end zone for the Big Reds only score on the first play of the fourth quarter. The senior powered his way to 258 yards against the district’s top defense.
Haynes finished with 10 tackles to lead the Big Reds, Nate Lucas added seven tackles, while Gavin Bartalini and Drake Anderson added five tackles apiece. Eric McIlnay had a fumble recovery.
“Give them credit, they are a good team and will do well in the post-season,” Barker concluded. “We’re still in the district race, and if we take care of business the next two weeks, we still have a chance.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-1, 4-3) will take their final road trip of the season when they battle East Sac County in Wall Lake on Friday night.
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Treynor 13 10 7 6 36
Missouri Valley 0 0 0 6 6
MV 2-1, 4-3. Treynor 3-0, 7-0
Game Stats MV Trey
Rushing Att-Yards 50-289 36-229
Passing Att-Yards 1-0 10-185
Total Plays-Yds 51-289 46-414
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 3-6 (2.0 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 9-22 (2.4 avg.); Nick Haynes 37-258 (7.0 avg., 1 TD); Cole Lange 1-3 (3.0 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: None.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 2-83 (41.5 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 1-50 (50.0 avg.); Nick Haynes 1-15 (15.0 avg.) Kickoff Returns: Drake Anderson 1-10; Gavin Bartalini 3-79 (26.3 avg.); Nick Haynes 1-20 (20.0 avg.).
Tackles: Nick Haynes 10; Nate Lucas 7; Drake Anderson 5; Gavin Bartalini 5; Grant Meade 4; Connor Murray 4; Jace Coenen 3; Jed Kyle 2; Cole Lange 2; Sean Callaghan 1; Eric McIlnay 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Eric McIlnay 1. Interceptions: None.
