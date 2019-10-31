WBFB.jpg
Buy Now

Woodbine's Brock Leaders (5) finished wiht 10 receptions and one touchdown catch in his final home game on Friday against Boyer Valley.

 photo: Bill Maaske Woodbine

Bulldogs pull away from Tigers

Woodbine couldn’t get the defensive stop in a 46-31 loss to Boyer Valley in the regular season finale at Henry Boone Field on Friday in District 8 play.

“It was a battle for three quarters, our defense couldn’t get off the field,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “We’ve had a ton of injuries over the second half of the season, and we had to have several new guys step in.”

Crook pointed toward the defensive effort of Max Nelson (5 tackles), Dylan Hoefer (13 tackles) and Jack Nelson (11 tackles, two fumble recoveries) on their solid play throughout the night. The Tigers had three injured starters on the sidelines for the final three quarters.

Offensivley, Wyatt Pryor made the most of his final home field start, finishing with 286 yards passing and five touchdown passes.  He finishes his Tiger career with the eight-man state record for career passing yards (7,709) and tied the career touchdown passes (108) state-record.  His final touchdown pass of his high school career went to his brother, Layne. 

Jack Nelson (10 receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown) and Brock Leaders (10 receptions, 126 yards, one touchdown) were a pair of Wyatt’s top targets.  Layne Pryor (two touchdown receptions) and Cory Bantam (one touchdown reception) also caught scoring passes.

“Once again, we proved we can score with anyone,” Crook added. “But we were battling injuries the entire second half of the season, and penalties were our downfall.”

Woodbine graduates four seniors, including Jack Nelson, Hudson Barnum, Brock Leaders and Wyatt Pryor.

“I can’t say enough about these guys, not just about this year, but the last six in our Tiger football program,” Crook concluded. “Myles (Barnum) did his job in the line for three years; Jack (Nelson) was our utility on both offense and defense, playing where ever we needed him; Brock (Leaders) became our first 1,000 yard receiver, really coming into his own the last two years; and Wyatt (Pryor) was the leader that helped guide this program to new heights.”

Woodbine (2-5, 4-5) finished the 2019 campaign.  The Tigers faced three state playoff teams this fall, including Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Cumberland-Anita-Massena. The State Playoffs begin on Nov. 1.

HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-25-2019 @ Woodbine

Teams                  1          2         3          4                  T

Boyer Valley          0         16       16        14                46

Woodbine              7         12        6          6                 31

Woodbine 2-5, 4-5. Boyer Valley 3-4, 4-5

 

Game Stats                  Wb                  BV

Rushing Att-Yards        21-87             47-225

Passing Att-Yards        54-308            16-125

Total Plays-Yds           75-395             63-350

First Downs                    22                   17

Penalties/Yds                7-68                8-90

Turnovers                       1                     2

 

Woodbine Tigers Individual Stats

Rushing: Cory Bantam 5-16 (3.2 avg.); Bernie Nelson 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Jack Nelson 1-3 (3.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 9-54 (6.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 5-10 (2.0 avg.).

 

Passing: Cory Bantam 2-2, 22 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs; Wyatt Pryor 31-52, 286 yds, 5 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-8 (1 TD); Dylan Hoefer 2-30; Brock Leaders 10-126 (1 TD); Bernie Nelson 1-6; Jack Nelson 10-53 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 2-42 (2 TD); Caleb Wakehouse 7-43.

 

Tackles: Wyatt Pryor 14; Dylan Hoefer 13; Jack Nelson 11; Cory Bantam 9; Layne Pryor 8; Caleb Wakehouse 7; Brock Leaders 5; Max Nelson 5; Kael Smith 2; Nathan Wright 1; Jerry Malone 1; Hudson Barnum 1; Myles Barnum 1; Tanner Brooks 1; Nathan Colwell 1; Cameron Kline 1;

 

Fumble Recoveries: Jack Nelson 2. Interceptions: None.

 

 xxxxxxxx

Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor – By the Numbers

2019 State Football Records – 8-man football

Career Passing Yards

Old Record: Jake Danner (2013-2016), Ar-We-Va: 7,736 yards

New Record: Wyatt Pryor (2016-2019), Woodbine: 7, 709.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Current State Leaders: Wyatt Pryor (2016-2019), Woodbine; Michael Schwenk (2007-2010), Coon Rapids-Bayard --  108 touchdown passes.

Pryor’s High School Football Career

 

                        Yards            TD passes

2016:             1,419 yds            14

2017:             1,753 yds            25

2018:             1,883 yds            23

2019:             2,654 yds            46

Career:           7,709 yds            108

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.