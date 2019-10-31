Bulldogs pull away from Tigers
Woodbine couldn’t get the defensive stop in a 46-31 loss to Boyer Valley in the regular season finale at Henry Boone Field on Friday in District 8 play.
“It was a battle for three quarters, our defense couldn’t get off the field,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “We’ve had a ton of injuries over the second half of the season, and we had to have several new guys step in.”
Crook pointed toward the defensive effort of Max Nelson (5 tackles), Dylan Hoefer (13 tackles) and Jack Nelson (11 tackles, two fumble recoveries) on their solid play throughout the night. The Tigers had three injured starters on the sidelines for the final three quarters.
Offensivley, Wyatt Pryor made the most of his final home field start, finishing with 286 yards passing and five touchdown passes. He finishes his Tiger career with the eight-man state record for career passing yards (7,709) and tied the career touchdown passes (108) state-record. His final touchdown pass of his high school career went to his brother, Layne.
Jack Nelson (10 receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown) and Brock Leaders (10 receptions, 126 yards, one touchdown) were a pair of Wyatt’s top targets. Layne Pryor (two touchdown receptions) and Cory Bantam (one touchdown reception) also caught scoring passes.
“Once again, we proved we can score with anyone,” Crook added. “But we were battling injuries the entire second half of the season, and penalties were our downfall.”
Woodbine graduates four seniors, including Jack Nelson, Hudson Barnum, Brock Leaders and Wyatt Pryor.
“I can’t say enough about these guys, not just about this year, but the last six in our Tiger football program,” Crook concluded. “Myles (Barnum) did his job in the line for three years; Jack (Nelson) was our utility on both offense and defense, playing where ever we needed him; Brock (Leaders) became our first 1,000 yard receiver, really coming into his own the last two years; and Wyatt (Pryor) was the leader that helped guide this program to new heights.”
Woodbine (2-5, 4-5) finished the 2019 campaign. The Tigers faced three state playoff teams this fall, including Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Cumberland-Anita-Massena. The State Playoffs begin on Nov. 1.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-25-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 0 16 16 14 46
Woodbine 7 12 6 6 31
Woodbine 2-5, 4-5. Boyer Valley 3-4, 4-5
Game Stats Wb BV
Rushing Att-Yards 21-87 47-225
Passing Att-Yards 54-308 16-125
Total Plays-Yds 75-395 63-350
First Downs 22 17
Penalties/Yds 7-68 8-90
Turnovers 1 2
Woodbine Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 5-16 (3.2 avg.); Bernie Nelson 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Jack Nelson 1-3 (3.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 9-54 (6.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 5-10 (2.0 avg.).
Passing: Cory Bantam 2-2, 22 yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs; Wyatt Pryor 31-52, 286 yds, 5 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-8 (1 TD); Dylan Hoefer 2-30; Brock Leaders 10-126 (1 TD); Bernie Nelson 1-6; Jack Nelson 10-53 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 2-42 (2 TD); Caleb Wakehouse 7-43.
Tackles: Wyatt Pryor 14; Dylan Hoefer 13; Jack Nelson 11; Cory Bantam 9; Layne Pryor 8; Caleb Wakehouse 7; Brock Leaders 5; Max Nelson 5; Kael Smith 2; Nathan Wright 1; Jerry Malone 1; Hudson Barnum 1; Myles Barnum 1; Tanner Brooks 1; Nathan Colwell 1; Cameron Kline 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Jack Nelson 2. Interceptions: None.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor – By the Numbers
2019 State Football Records – 8-man football
Career Passing Yards
Old Record: Jake Danner (2013-2016), Ar-We-Va: 7,736 yards
New Record: Wyatt Pryor (2016-2019), Woodbine: 7, 709.
Career Passing Touchdowns
Current State Leaders: Wyatt Pryor (2016-2019), Woodbine; Michael Schwenk (2007-2010), Coon Rapids-Bayard -- 108 touchdown passes.
Pryor’s High School Football Career
Yards TD passes
2016: 1,419 yds 14
2017: 1,753 yds 25
2018: 1,883 yds 23
2019: 2,654 yds 46
Career: 7,709 yds 108
