Blackhawks stuff Panthers
Hinton took control early and didn’t allow Logan-Magnolia to get any momentum. The Blackhawks shut down the Panthers, 34-0 on Homecoming in the final non-district contest of the season.
“We were ready to go, and our defense made some plays early,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “They were more athletic up front, and we couldn’t get anything started.”
Bryce Hudnut and Gabe Walski led the Panthers’ defense with eight tackles apiece, while Barret Pitt finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Gavin Maguire led the Panthers’ offense with 76 yards rushing.
“We have to find a way to put this behind us and regroup,” Straight concluded. “We’re at the same point of the season as we were a year ago (1-3), and district play begins this week. We get a fresh start on Friday.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-3) will begin District 9 play this week when they host Westwood.
HS FB: 9-20-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Hinton 10 10 7 7 34
Logan-Magnolia 0 0 0 0 0
Lo-Ma 1-3; Hinton 2-2
Game Stats Lo-Ma Hinton
Rushing Att-Yards 50-151 25-126
Passing Att-Yards 3-0 24-189
Total Plays-Yds 53-151 49-315
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Carter Edney 2-11 (5.5 avg.); Jacob Fetter 2-3 (1.5 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 13-33 (2.5 avg.); Tanner Mace 4-6 (1.5 avg.); Gavin Maguire 22-76 (3.5 avg.); Dylan Oviatt 2-14 (7.0 avg.); Brady Thompson 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Gabe Walski 4-4 (1.0 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Walski 0-3, 0 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: None.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 2-77 (38.5.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gabe Walski 1-42, 42.0 avg.. Kickoff Returns: Bryce Hudnut 1-0; Gavin Maguire 1-27; Dylan Oviatt 1-11.
Tackles: Bryce Hudnut 8; Gabe Walski 8; Barret Pitt 6; Lucas Pickle 4; Dylan Cunard 4; Jacob Fetter 4; Rex Johnsen 3; Gavin Maguire 2; Joe Hedger 1; Cole Leonard 1; Tanner Mace 1; Dylan Oviatt 1; Chase Bucksbee 1; Brady Thompson 1; Brody West 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Barret Pitt 1. Interceptions: None.
