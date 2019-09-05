Defense leads Big Reds past Spartans
Missouri Valley took charge in the second half to break open close game, as the Big Reds secured a season opening 20-12 victory over West Monona at Big Reds Stadium in Missouri Valley.
“Our defense was fast and physical, playing well as a unit,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “They were intense the entire game, especially the second half.”
Ben Hernandez led a solid defensive effort with 10 tackles, while Drake Anderson, Connor Murray and Jed Kyle added six tackles apiece. Cole Lange and Grant Meade each had an interception, while Fred Veatch added a fumble recovery.
The Big Reds ran for over 400 yards of offense, led by Nick Haynes’ 209 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Bartalini added 156 yards and one touchdown.
“Offensive linemen Jed Kyle, Jace Coenen and Ben Hernandez provided some great openings for our backfield to operate out of,” Barker added. “We were really happy with the performance of William May and Connor Murray, who were making their first varsity start. Our backs don’t have those yardage totals without the guys up front, and we look forward to their continued development and improvement.”
Barker concluded, “What an outstanding atmosphere, with the cheerleaders and band firing up the home crowd, and I liked the way our team responded.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-0) will be at Logan-Magnolia on Friday night.
HS FB: 8-30-19 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Monona 0 0 6 6 12
Missouri Valley 0 7 6 7 20
MV 1-0; West Monona 0-1
Game Stats MV WM
Rushing Att-Yards 50-414 NA
Passing Att-Yards 4-0 NA
Total Plays-Yds 54-414 NA
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 5-14 (2.8 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 12-156 (13.0 avg., 1 TD); Nick Haynes 27-209 (7.7 avg., 2 TDs); Eric McIlnay 6-35 (5.8 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 0-4, 0 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: None.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 2-50, 25.0 avg. Punt Returns: Gavin Bartalini 1-0.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 5-79, 15.8 avg. Kickoff Returns: Gavin Bartalini 1-4; Gage Clausen 1-0; Grant Meade 1-0.
Tackles: Ben Hernandez 10; Drake Anderson 6; Connor Murray 6; Jed Kyle 6; Cole Lange 4; Nick Haynes 4; Ed Madrid 3; Eric McIlnay 3; Grant Meade 3; Gavin Bartalini 2; Jace Coenen 2,
Fumble Recoveries: Fred Veatch 1. Interceptions: Grant Meade 1; Cole Lange 1.
