Big Reds pull away from Rams
Missouri Valley picked up a 46-12 win over MVAOCOU on Friday evening at Bill Mac Field in Mapleton in District 9 play. This was the Big Reds first road victory of the season, and third win in the last four games.
“We were able to open a few things up in the second half to get going,” stated Big Reds Coach Rick Barker. “Our offensive line took control from the start, as we were able to dominate, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Nick Haynes finished with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Gavin Bartalini added 93 yards and one touchdown, and Eric McIlnay sprinted in for a 48 yard score.
Defensively, Jed Kyle and Nate Lucas led the Big Reds’ defensive attack with six tackles, while Nick Haynes and Ben Hernandez added five tackles apiece.
“We have a tough final stretch, but we are still in the district hunt,” Barker concluded. “We have two of the final three games at home, and we’re looking to contend. Our season goals are still within grasp.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-0, 4-2) will host Treynor on Friday night as District 9 action continues.
HS FB, 1A, D-9: 10-4-19 @ Mapleton
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Missouri Valley 8 16 8 14 46
MVAOCOU 6 0 0 6 12
MV 2-0, 4-2. MVAOCOU 0-2, 1-5
Game Stats MV MVAO
Rushing Att-Yards 48-379 NA
Passing Att-Yards 7-22 NA
Total Plays-Yds 55-401 NA
NA – Not available
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Gavin Bartalini 17-93 (5.5 avg., 1 TD); Nick Haynes 21-185 (8.8 avg., 2 TD); Cole Lange 9-53 (5.9 avg.); Eric McIlnay 1-48 (48.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 3-7, 22 yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs. Receiving: Nick Haynes 2-18 (1 TD); Cole Lange 1-4.
Punting: None. Punt Returns: Cole Lange 1-10; Nate Lucas 1-11.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 7-367 (52.4 avg.) Kickoff Returns: Gavin Bartalini 2-18; Fred Veatch 1-34.
Tackles: Nate Lucas 6; Jed Kyle 6; Nick Haynes 5; Ben Hernandez 5; Gavin Bartalini 4; Sean Callaghan 4; Cole Lange 4; Fred Veatch 2; Jon Johnson 1; Ed Madrid 1; Grant Meade 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
