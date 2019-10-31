Wildcats top Hawkeyes in home finale
West Harrison gave another outstanding effort in front of their home crowd, but Glidden-Ralston made more plays down the stretch to secure a 44-28 win during the regular season finale in District 8 play in Mondamin on Friday.
“It was a back and forth game, as expected,” stated Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We had a couple of mistakes that cost us, and they were able to cash in. Our guys played hard the entire game, and that’s all we can ask.”
West Harrison’s defense did their part, as they forced four Wildcat turnovers. Nick Rife finished with 11 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while Sage Evans added nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Tyler Melby led the Hawkeyes with 11 tackles.
Offensively, Grant Gilgen finished with 193 yards and two touchdowns. Karter Nelson and Nick Rife each had a touchdown reception. Grant Gilgen added two rushing touchdowns.
“We had our chances on offense, but made way too many mental mistakes, especially this late in the season,” Stevenson added. “Our defense gave up a couple big pass plays, but they kept us in the game.”
The Hawkeyes graduate nine seniors this season, including Tyler Melby, Mason Shearer, Nick Clark, Nick Rife, Karter Nelson, Colby Neill, Cody Radil, Jon Chlupacek, and Jeff Perry.
“These guys were freshmen when I first started, and this was the best statistical season we’ve had in a long time,” Stevenson concluded. “It was a battle every week in this loaded district, and it would not surprise me to see all three of the district teams win their first round playoff game. Our seniors never gave up, battled every week, and it showed in our close games at the end of this season. It was an honor to coach these guys.”
West Harrison (0-7, 1-8) finished up the 2019 campaign. The Hawkeyes faced three state playoff teams on the schedule this season, as Cumberland-Anita-Massena, Coon Rapid-Bayard, and Audubon all made the post-season. The 2019 State Playoffs begin on Nov. 1.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-25-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Glidden-Ralston 14 8 14 8 44
West Harrison 6 0 8 14 28
WH 0-7, 1-8; Glidden-Ralston 2-5, 4-5
Game Stats WH GR
Rushing Att-Yards 27-102 35-150
Passing Att-Yards 23-193 21-184
Total Plays-Yds 50-295 56-334
First Downs 8 16
Penalties/Yds 9-100 11-91
WH Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Grant Gilgen 18-62 (3.4 avg., 2 TD); Tyler Melby 1-5 (5.0 avg.); Colby Neill 1-(-5) (-5.0 avg.); Nick Rife 7-40 (5.7 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 13-23, 193 yds, 2 TD, 2 INTs.
Receiving: Koleson Evans 1-8; Tyler Melby 2-6; Colby Neill 3-80; Karter Nelson 3-24 (1 TD); Nick Rife 4-75 (1 TD).
Punting: Nick Clark 1-28 (28.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Colby Neill 1-14, 14.0 avg.; Brecken Pavlik 1-25, 25.0 avg.; Cody Radil 3-71, 23.6 avg. Kickoff Returns: Gabe Gilgen 2-21; Nick Rife 4-70.
Tackles: Tyler Melby 11; Nick Rife 11; Sage Evans 9; Mason Shearer 7; Grant Gilgen 5; Karter Nelson 3; Jeff Perry 2; Cody Radil 2; Brecken Pavlik 2; Walker Rife 2; Colby Neill 1; Jon Chlupacek 1; Gabe Gilgen 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Nick Rife 1; Sage Evans 1. Interceptions: Nick Rife 2.
