Serving it up to Slam it Down, Can you Dig It: Tigers Volleyball
Submitted by the high school coaches
Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Ted Webb, Assistant Coaches James Smith, Shawna Harris, Angie Pryor.
By the Numbers
# of Participants: 29.
Returning Letterwinners: 9
Seniors: 7.
Team Strengths: Middle blockers, hitters.
Things to improve: Passing and communication.
Rolling Valley Conference outlook: It looks like it could come down to Boyer Valley and C-A-M. The conference lost a talented group of seniors from last fall, and we believe we can be right in the mix for the top half.
Top players: Alexa Steinkuehler (jr.), Whitney Kuhlman (soph.), Grace Moores (jr.).
Top newcomers, players to watch: Savannah Marshall (soph.), Jamie Plowman (jr.), Nicole Sherer (fr.), Addison Erickson (fr.).
Final Thoughts entering the 2019 Season: These girls are determined to get Woodbine girls athletics turned back in the right direction. If our passing and communication improves, we have a chance to compete for one of the top spots in the league.
xxxxx
2019 Woodbine Tigers
Volleyball Schedule
Date Opponent/Site
8-31 Woodbine JV Invitational (JV), 9 a.m.
9-7 @ Missouri Valley Invite (V), 9 a.m., Missouri Valley
9-10 @ *Paton-Churdan
9-12 Triangular (V) @ Anita (Woodbine, Griswold, CAM)
9-14 @ Spartan Invitational (V), 9 a.m., Onawa
9-17 vs. *Boyer Valley
9-19 vs. *Ar-We-Va
9-21 @ West Harrison Invitational (V), 9 a.m, Mondamin
9-26 @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard, Coon Rapids
10-1 vs. *Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Parents Night
10-3 @ *Glidden-Ralston
10-8 @ *West Harrison
10-19 RVC Tournament (V), 9 a.m. @ Coon Rapids
10-22 Class 1A Regional Tournament begins
Coaches: Head Coach Ted Webb; Assistant Coaches James Smith, Shawna Harris, Angie Pryor
*Rolling Valley Conference matches – Home Matches in Bold.
9th/JV Matches begin at 6 p.m.; followed by varsity at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.