Boys of Fall, Friday Night Lights: Tigers football
Submitted by the high school coaches
Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant Coaches Ryan Coenen, Kyle Bartels, Greg Kolpin, Adam Sherer, Alec Schweitzer.
By the Numbers
# of Participants (Grades 9-12): 22
Returning Letterwinners: 11
Returning Starters: 10
Returning All-District Players: 3
Seniors: 4
Team Strengths: We have been building for this season, and we have what all coaches want at this time of year – quality leadership, experience and depth. We gained a ton of confidence this summer when we won the Wayne State College team camp.
Things that need to improve: Consistency especially at the point of attack. If we can control the line of scrimmage, our chances improve. This group had a tremendous off-season in the weight-room, and we hope it pays off.
SCHEDULE: 8-man, D-8
How strong will the Non-District Schedule be? Both Kingsley-Pierson and Ar-We-Va will be extremely young this season, as they lost several talented seniors. They will give their best, and we can’t overlook anyone.
District season, who should be some of the district’s leading contenders this fall, and where do you see your team fitting in? It’s going to be a battle each week. Audubon is receiving the most attention, but CAM, Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard, and Glidden-Ralston will each present their own set of challenges. If we want to contend for the top half of the district, we have to bring our ‘A’ game each week.
Top Returning Players (Name, Grades, Positions)
Skill Positions: Wyatt Pryor (sr.) QB, LB; Brock Leaders (sr.), Rec, Safety; Jack Nelson (sr.), LB, TE; Caleb Wakehouse (jr.), RB, LB, Jr.; Layne Pryor (jr.), Rec, LB, Jr.
Linemen: Hudson Barnum (sr.), OL, DL; Kael Smith (jr.), OL, DL; Dylan Hoefer (soph.), D-Line, O-Line; Cory Bantam (soph.), D-Line, O-Line.
Newcomers to Watch (Names, Grades, Position)
Skill Positions: Nathan Colwell (soph.), LB, Rec.; Bernie Nelson (fr.), RB, LB;
Linemen: Myles Barnum (soph.), O-Line, LB.
Final Thoughts entering the 2019 Season: We have been building for this season the past three years, and we feel it’s our turn. We finished 2018 with four straight wins after a 1-4 start, had a tremendous off-season, and will be looking to carry that momentum forward to this season. Whatever team survives this gauntlet of a district will be ready for the post-season. But we’re taking it one week at a time and we want to be better than the previous week.
2019 Woodbine Tigers
Football Schedule
Varsity
Date Opponent/Site
8-30 vs. Kingsley-Pierson
9-6 @ Ar-We-Va, Westside
9-13 @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard, Coon Rapids
9-20 vs. *Audubon
9-27 @ *Glidden-Ralston, Glidden
10-4 vs. *C-A-M, Homecoming
10-11 @ *Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
10-18 vs. *West Harrison
10-25 vs. *Boyer Valley, Parents Night
11-1 State Football Playoffs
*8-Man, District 8 gamess
Kickoffs set for 7 p.m. – Home games in Bold.
Jr. Varsity / Junior High
Date Opponent/Site
9-16 @ Audubon
9-23 vs. West Harrison
9-30 vs. Boyer Valley
10-7 @ Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Junior high kicks off at 4:30 p.m; Junior varsity follows at 6:30 p.m.
Tigers Coaching Staff: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant Coach Ryan Coenen; Assistant Coach Kyle Bartels; Assistant Coach Greg Kolpin; Assistant Coach Alec Schweitzer;
