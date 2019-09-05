May the Course be with you: Tiger Cross Country

Submitted by the high school coach

Team: Woodbine Tigers

Coach: Rod Smith

# of participants: 11 boys, 3 girls

Returning Letterwinners: 5

Seniors: 1.

Team Strengths: We have a great group of young men out, as they are hungry to improve upon last year’s finish.  Adam Sherer qualified for his first state cross country meet last season, but the team just missed qualifying by four points. They are hungry, and looking forward to a strong season.

Things to improve: Looking for more depth for both the boys and girls teams. Hoping to get more with school starting this week.

Season Outlook: We’ll use the early part of the season to teach our young team how to run, preparing for the stretch run of October.  Our boys won the conference meet last season, and will be pushing for a repeat this fall.

Top Returners: Adam Sherer (sr.), Conrad Schafer (jr.), Payton Bush (jr.), Aidan Carmody (soph.).

Top Newcomers: Nate Wright (soph.), Aidan Carmody (soph.), Lane Vennick (fr.), Cameron Cline (fr.). Girl – Riley Kerger (soph.).

What are the final thoughts entering the 2019 season? We’ll find out more as the season goes along.  We have a young and talented boys squad, and we’re hoping to find a few more teammates for Riley. We’ll know more at the end of September.

2019 Woodbine Tigers

Cross Country Schedule

Date            Opponent, Time, Site

9-14            Tim Thomas Invitational, 9 a.m., Holstein

9-17            AHSTW Invitational, 5 p.m., Avoca

9-24            Tri-Center Invitational, 4:45 p.m., Arrowhead State Park

9-26            MVAOCOU Invite, 4:30 p.m., Mapleton

10-1            Monarch Invitational, 4:30 p.m., Denison

10-7            Woodbine Invitational, RVC Championships, 4:30 p.m., Woodbine

10-10            Boyer Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m., Dunlap

10-14            OABCIG Invite, 4:30 p.m., Ida Grove

10-19            Missouri Valley Invitational, 10 a.m., Missouri Valley

10-24            State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA

11-2            State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge

Home Meet in Bold.

