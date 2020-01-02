Squared Circle
Tigers drop two home duals
Woodbine battled, but came up short in their first home appearance on the mats on Dec. 19. The Tigers dropped matches against Ridge View, 49-30, and West Monona, 63-18.
Cameron Cline, Jack Nelson, and Nathan Colwell all won contested matches on the night.
Up Next: The Tigers (2-6) will return dual action on Jan. 7, 2020, in Atlantic. Woodbine will be at the Tri-Center Invitational on Jan. 11, when tournament action resumes.
Wr. Dual: 12-19-2019 @ Woodbine
Woodbine 30 Ridge View 49
106: Jake Breyfogle (RV) won by forfeit; 113: Mason Lewis (RV) won by forfeit; 120: Trey Pruess (RV) pinned Conrad Schafer, 2:36; 126: Lucas Else (RV) won 12-5 decision over Cameron Cline; 132: Colton Walsh (W) won by forfeit; 138: Ethan Thomas (RV) won 13-3 major decision over Caleb Wakehouse; 145: Zander Earnst (RV) won by forfeit.
152: Gary Juelfs (RV) pinned Jerry Malone, 2:25; 160: Jack Nelson (W) won by forfeit; 170: Myles Barnum (W) won by forfeit; 182: Nathan Colwell (W) pinned Allen Brenner, 3:10; 195: Connor Pickhinkle (RV) pinned Cody Brunow, 1:55; 220: Brecken Conover (RV) pinned Payton McDonald, 3:06; 285: Colton Swenson (W) won by forfeit.
Tigers Dual Record: 2-5.
Woodbine 18 West Monona 63
106: Landon Hansen (WM) pinned Dalton Frink, :15; 113: Micah Farrens (WM) won by forfeit; 120: A’Ryan White (WM) pinned Schafer, :37; 126: Cline (W) pinned William Gibson, 3:57; 132: Evan Meadows (WM) pinned Colton Walsh, 3:20; 138: Kaden Broer (WM) pinned Wakehouse, 5:46; 145: EJ Hildreth (WM) won by forfeit.
152: Carter Struble (WM) pinned Malone, 3:16; 160: Nelson (W) pinned Devin Monahan, 1:22; 170: Carter Nichols (WM) pinned M. Barnum, 2:56; 182: Sendeska Kelskit (WM) pinned Colwell, :46; 195: Nathan Carrigan (WM) pinned Brunow, :55; 220: Mega Kelskit (WM) won 4-2 decision over McDonald; 285: Swenson (W) won by forfeit.
Tigers Dual Record: 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.