Panther girls reign at Holstein, claim third straight Regional Title
Lo-Ma’s Tarick Rowe, Woodbine’s Nate Wright claim individual spots
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Runners were on the door step of the season-long goal on Thursday at the Boys District and Girls Regional Cross Country Meets held across the state. The top 15 individual finishers, as well as the top three teams earned the automatic spots to the 2019 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships.
The State Cross Country Meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Kennedy State Park in Fort Dodge.
Class 1A at Holstein
A total of two boys earned automatic spots, as Woodbine’s Nate Wright and Logan-Magnolia’s Tarick Rowe will both be making their first appearance in Fort Dodge on Saturday. Rowe earned a 13th place finish, while Wright added a 15th place finish. Woodbine’s Adam Sherer just missed a second straight trip to Fort Dodge, as he ended in 17th place.
“Both teams ran well,” stated Woodbine Coach Rod Smith. “I knew it would be difficult to get anyone from our girls’ team in, and I knew with the teams at the Holstein site, it was going to be difficult for our boys as well. I was pleased with both team’s performances.”
Logan-Magnolia girls, the top-rated team in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, won their third straight Regional title. Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Taylor Sporrer (3rd), Kylie Morrison (5th) and Violet Lapke (7th) all earned top-10 finishes. The Panthers’ girls team will be making their third straight appearance in Fort Dodge.
CC, Girls Regionals: 10-24-2019 @ Holstein
Final Girls Team Standings (29 teams): 1st) *Logan-Magnolia 39; 2nd) *Manson Northwest Webster 101; 3rd) *Fort Dodge St. Edmond 108; 4th) Tri-Center 128; 5th) Lawton-Bronson 137; 6th) South O’Brien 142; 7th) LeMars Gehlen 192; 8th) Ridge View 195; 9th) Alta-Aurelia 218; 10th) Sioux Central 264; 11th) West Bend-Mallard 325; 12th) West Harrison 344; 13th) Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 346; 14th) North Union 348; 15th) Boyer Valley 406; 16th) Siouxland Christian 416. Partial Teams: Woodbine, South O’Brien, St. Albert, Lawton-Bronson, MMC-RU, Sioux Central, Remsen St. Marys, West Sioux, LeMars Gehlen, West Monona, Westwood, East Sac County, Whiting, Hinton. *2019 Team State Qualifier.
Area Results (3.0 miles, 134 runners)
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2nd) *Courtney Sporrer 20:02; 3rd) *Taylor Sporrer 20:07; 5th) *Kylie Morrison 20:30; 7th) *Violet Lapke 20:51; 24th) Mya Moss 22:33; 29th) Marissa Brenden 22:44; 31st) Erica Nolting 22:47. *Individual State Qualifiers.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 52nd) Katie Gore 23:45; 74th) Sage Wallis 24:51; 93rd) Chenoa Bowman 26:15; 97th) Kali Peasley 26:52; 102nd) Chloe Green 27:35; 107th) Rachael Olson 27:56; 109th) Jayden Kraft 28:09;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 41st) Riley Kerger 23:18; 55th) Audrey Ireland 23:50; 63rd) Kaylee Cogdill 24:00.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 65th) Kylie Petersen 24:20; 70th) Marie Hanigan 24:42; 122nd) Sky Freeman 30:31; 128th) Carly Lehan 33:10; 129th) Claire Gross 33:33; 131st) Nicole Behrendt 34:57.
CC, Boys Districts: 10-24-2019 @ Holstein
Final Boys Team Standings (29 teams): 1st) *LeMars Gehlen 93; 2nd) *Tri-Center 95; 3rd) *CB St. Albert 102; 4th) Sioux Central 115; 5th) Fort Dodge St. Edmond 115; 6th) Woodbine 148; 7th) Logan-Magnolia 190; 8th) Siouxland Christian 217; 9th) Trinity Christian 298; 10th) Manson Northwest Webster 299; 11th) West Monona 313; 12th) Boyer Valley 331; 13th) MMC-RU 341; 14th) South O’Brien 350; 15th) Hinton 355; 16th) West Bend-Mallard 393; 17th) Alta-Aurelia 439; 18th) North Union 500; 19th) Ridge View 506; 20th) Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayshire 514; 21st) East Sac County 576; 22nd) Whiting 645. Partial Teams: West Harrison, Harris Lake Park, South O’Brien, Ridge View, West Sioux, Remsen St. Marys, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. *2019 State Team Qualifiers.
Area Results (3.0 miles, 162 runners)
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 13th) *Tarick Rowe 17:43; 17th) Kaleb King 17:51; 39th) Noah Bock 18:49; 66th) Hagen Heistand 19:33; 77th) Hunter Allen 19:49; 104th) Jacob Downey 20:43; 105th) Baker Lally 20:44. *Individual State Qualifier.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 84th) Mason King 20:02; 154th) Riley Acker 24:22; 157th) Gunnar Stolz 25:07.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 15th) *Nate Wright 17:50; 18th) Adam Sherer 17:56; 37th) Conrad Schafer 18:49; 42nd) Payton Bush 18:57; 53rd) Aidan Carmody 19:08; 120th) Luke Ryerson 21:22; 121st) Lane Vennink 21:24. *Individual State Qualifier.
BV Bulldogs Results: 21st) Patrick Heffernan 18:09; 79th) Nathaniel Green 19:53; 80th) Ethan Hanigan 19:54; 85th) Clay Roberts 20:03; 99th) Jack Heistand 20:38; 118th) Ian Garside 21:21; 133rd) Caden Neilsen 22:30.
Class 2A at Panorama
Missouri Valley was unable to advance anyone for the girls regional or boys district meet on Thursday at Panorama.
The MV boys were paced by Hunter Hoden (55th), and Bre Boruff (16th) just missed qualification by one place.
“Our boys had too many injuries this year, and there were several good teams at Panorama,” stated Big Reds Coach Scott Cihacek. “We had no seniors on either team, and we should be much improved next season. Bre Boruff ran amazing, just missing a spot at state. I’m excited to see how far she goes in the next couple of years.”
CC, Girls Regionals: 10-24-2019 @ Panorama
Final Girls Team Standings (15 teams): 1st) Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 61; 2nd) Emmetsburg 92; 3rd) Chariton 95; 4th) Panorama 108; 5th) Shenandoah 118; 6th) Albia 169; 7th) Clarinda 186; 8th) Des Moines Christian 215; 9th) Treynor 224; 10th) Red Oak 237; 11th) Greene County 272; 12th) Central Decatur 294; 13th) West Central Valley 311. Partial Teams: Missouri Valley, Underwood.
Area Results (3.0 miles, 90 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 16th) Bre Boruff 22:29; 86th) Ela Rangel 29:30.
CC, Boys Districts: 10-24-2019 @ Panorama
Final Boys Team Standings (14 teams): 1st) Des Moines Christian 30; 2nd) Albia 76; 3rd) Treynor 105; 4th) Red Oak 127; 5th) ACGC 149; 6th) Clarinda 151; 7th) Central Decatur 161; 8th) Shenandoah 236; 9th) Chariton 267; 10th) Emmetsburg 306; 11th) Missouri Valley 312; 12th) West Central Valley 315; 13th) Panorama 331; 14th) Underwood 369.
Area Results (3.0 miles, 95 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 55th) Hunter Hoden 20:06; 59th) Ethan Savala 20:18; 61st) Dalton Birke 20:25; 63rd) Will Gutzmer 20:27; 74th) Jackson Hustak 21:21; 78th) Alec Fichter 22:02; 85th) Luke Williams 23:10.
