Tigers top Hawkeyes in District Semifinals
Woodbine started fast, kept the pressure on, and didn’t let up in a 6-1 win over West Harrison in the Class 1A District Baseball Tournament on July 16 at Coon Rapids. This was the third meeting of the season between the two Rolling Valley Conference rivals, as these two teams split with each other during regular season play.
Woodbine used a three-run first inning to build an early cushion, and they didn’t let up, tacking on three more runs in their final two at-bats. Cory Bantam finished with two hits, a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Alex Bantam and Cameron Kline each scored two runs.
Woodbine improves to 17-6 and advances to the Class 1A District Final when they battle Coon Rapids-Bayard on July 20 in Coon Rapids. This is the Tigers’ first District Final appearance since 1997.
West Harrison managed four hits off of the Woodbine pitching staff. Logan King, the Hawkeyes only senior, finished with a double and one run scored. The loss snapped a five game winning streak by the Hawkeyes, who had won eight of 11 games entering the post-season.
West Harrison finished the 2019 campaign at 16-8.
Class 1A District BB – Semifinals
BB, 7-16-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
West Harrison 001 000 0 1 – 4 – x
Woodbine 300 012 x 6 – 5 – x
WH Hitting: Logan King 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Nick Rife 1-3; Colby Neill 1-3; Cody Radil 1-3;
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Tyler Melby – 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 16-8.
Woodbine Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 1-1, 2 RS, Cory Bantam 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Erik Gau 1-2; Caleb Wakehouse 1 RS; Cameron Kline 2 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Layne Pryor (W) – 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Alex Bantam – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 17-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.