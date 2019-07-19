Pitching and defense lead Panthers to District Finals
Lo-Ma returns to District final – first since 2014
Logan-Magnolia rode the steady arms of Trevor Wills and Joe Hedger as the the Panthers posted a 10-0 win over Stanton in the Class 1A District Semifinal on July 16 at Council Bluffs.
The Panthers (14-14) advance to the Class 1A District Finals on Saturday when they face top-seeded St. Albert in Council Bluffs, starting at 7 p.m.
Lo-Ma, who struggled down the stretch of the regular season, used the extra week before the start of post-season play to put in extra work in the batting cage, and focusing on the fundamentals. It has paid off for them, as in two district games, the Panthers have scored 29 runs and have pounded out 30 hits.
Trevor Wills and Colton Hanlon each finished with two hits and one RBI. Barret Pitt pounded a pair of doubles and added two RBIs.
Wills and Joe Hedger combined to fire a no-hit shutout in the semifinal victory. Wills finished with six strikeouts, while Hedger added one.
Class 1A District BB – Semifinals
BB, 7-16-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Stanton 000 000 0 – 0 – x
Lo-Ma 021 511 10 – 10 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Joel Richardson 1-4, 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 2-3, 1 RBI; Trevor Wills 2-4, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 2-3, 2 2b, 2 RBIs; Joe Hedger 1 RS; Tre Melby 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Jacob Fetter 1-3, 1 RS; Chase Maguire 1-2, 2 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS; Eli Pickle 2 RS; Brody West 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Trevor Wills (W) – 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Joe Hedger – 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 14-14.
