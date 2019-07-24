Falcons shut down Panthers in District Final
Logan-Magnolia managed just three hits in a 10-0 loss to St. Albert in the Class 1A District Final on July 20 in Council Bluffs.
The Panthers, who made their first district final appearance since 2014, had managed 30 runs off of 29 hits in their first two victories of the post-season, ut the Falcon ace held the Panthers in check. Barret Pitt and Joe Hedger each had singles, and Colton Hanlon added a double.
The Panthers’ pitching combination of Trevor Wills and Joe Hedger combined to allow 13 Falcon hits, including six for extra bases.
Lo-Ma graduates three seniors, including Wills, Chase Maguire and Joel Richardson. They have been four-year starters, and have combined for 60 wins the past five summers.
Lo-Ma, who has posted back-to-back 14-win seasons, wrap up the 2019 summer campaign at 14-15.
Class 1A District BB – District Final
BB, 7-20-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 00 0 – 3 – x
CB St. Albert 421 12 10 – 13 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Colton Hanlon 1-2, 2b; Barret Pitt 1-2; Joe Hedger 1-2.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Trevor Wills (l) – 1.3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Hedger – 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 14-15.
