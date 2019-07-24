Crusaders top Tigers in District Finals
Woodbine put together a couple of threats, but could not cash in during a 3-0 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in the Class 1A District Final at Coon Rapids on July 22. The Tigers were making their first district final appearance since 1997.
The Tigers had a pair of scoring opportunities, as Layne Pryor reached third base in the first inning, and Cory Bantam reached third base in the third inning, but both were left stranded. Tyler Coberly, Clay Kuhlman and Brandon Bantam each added one hit.
This was the final game for a quartet of Tigers seniors, including Tyler Coberly, Brian Bak, Clay Kuhlman and Alex Bantam. These four helped the Tigers complete their first back-to-back winning seasons since 1996 and 1997, as they finished with 41 career wins the past five summers.
Woodbine finished the 2019 summer campaign at 17-7. The Tigers, who went 13-7 in 2018, have posted 30 wins over the past two summers.
Class 1A District BB – District Finals
BB, 7-22-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 000 0 0 – 5 – x
Cn Rpds-Byrd 020 100 x 3 – 4 – x
Woodbine Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3; Layne Pryor 1-2; Cory Bantam 1-2; Brandon Bantam 1-3; Clay Kuhlman 1-3.
Woodbine Pitching: Alex Bantam (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 17-7.
