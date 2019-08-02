2019 RVC All-Conference Honor List
The Rolling Valley Conference officials released their honor lists earlier this week.
Four Hawkeyes, two Tigers land first team honors
Several area players were selected to the RVC All-Conference softball teams, including nine on the top two teams.
West Harrison’s Emily McIntosh, Cheyanne Rife, Haley Koch and Chloe Gilgen, along with Woodbine’s Amanda Foster and Jayde Clark landed first team honors.
West Harrison’s Sydney Sherer, Woodbine’s Brianna Baker, and Boyer Valley’s Leah Cooper collected second team honors.
WH’s Lydia Gilgen and Sarbina Rife, Woodbine’s Alex Niedermyer and Shannon Hopkins, and Boyer Valley’s Alexis Miller and Talia Burkhart picked up honorable mention status.
SOFTBALL
2019 Rolling Valley Conference – Final Standings
Conf. Overall
*West Harrison 14-0 25-4
Exira/EHK 9-5 13-15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-5 11-16
Woodbine 7-7 11-13
CAM 7-7 9-16
Ar-We-Va 5-9 9-12
Glidden-Ralston 4-10 6-20
Boyer Valley 1-13 4-19
*2019 RVC Regular Season Champion.
2019 Rolling Valley All-Conference Softball Teams
First Team
Pitchers: Emily McIntosh, West Harrison, Soph.; Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Fr.
Catchers: Cheyanne Rife, West Harrison, Sr.; Katelyn Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.;
Infield: Haley Koch, West Harrison, Soph.; Amanda Foster, Woodbine, Soph.; Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.; Jozie Lett, C-A-M, Jr.
Outfield: Jayde Clark, Woodbine, Sr.; Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va, Jr.; Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison, Jr.
Utility: Taylor Bower, C-A-M, Soph.; Kami Waymire, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Jr.
Second Team
Pitchers: Cora McAllister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Soph.
Catcher: Hannah Kraus, Ar-We-Va, Soph.
Infield: Sydney Sherer, West Harrison, Sr.; Whitney Reever, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Lexi Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, Fr.
Outfield: Marissa Spieker, C-A-M, Fr.; Morgan Koehler, Glidden-Ralston, Soph.; Brianna Baker, Woodbine, Sr.
Utility: Tianna Janssen, Glidden-Ralston, Sr.; Helen Riker, C-A-M, Fr.
Area Honorable Mention
Boyer Valley: Alexia Miller (Soph.), Talia Burkhart (8th).
West Harrison: Lydia Gilgen (Sr.); Sabrina Rife (Jr.).
Woodbine: Alex Niedermyer (Jr.); Shannon Hopkins (Soph.).
Two Hawkeyes, two Tigers land first team honors
A total of 14 area players were chosen to the RVC All-Conference baseball teams.
West Harrison’s Tyler Melby and Nick Rife, along with Woodbine’s Alex Bantam and Layne Pryor were first team selections.
West Harrison’s Grant Gilgen and Logan King, Woodbine’s Tyler Coberly, and Boyer Valley’s Conlan Petersen were second team selections.
WH’s Nick Clark and Mason King, Woodbine’s Cory Bantam and Cody Brunow, and Boyer Valley’s Hunter Soma and Adam Puck gained honorable mention status.
BASEBALL
2019 Rolling Valley Conference – Final Standings
Conf. Overall
#*Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-0 29-5
CAM 11-2 24-6
Ar-We-Va 8-5 11-7
Woodbine 8-6 17-7
West Harrison 7-7 16-9
Exira/EHK 4-9 10-12
Glidden-Ralston 1-12 2-15
Boyer Valley 1-13 4-17
*2019 RVC Regular Season Champion.
# 2019 State Tournament Qualifier
2019 Rolling Valley All-Conference Baseball Teams
First Team
Pitchers: Alex Bantam, Woodbine, Sr.; Christian Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.
Catcher: Drew Schurke, Ar-We-Va, Sr.
Infield: Cole Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.; Tyler Melby, West Harrison, Jr.; Layne Pryor, Woodbine, Soph.; Lane Spieker, C-A-M, Fr.
Outfield: Nick Rife, West Harrison, Jr.; Trey Nelson, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.; Grant Borkowski, Glidden-Ralston, Jr.
Utility: Quentin Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.; Mitch Williamson, C-A-M, Sr..
Second Team
Pitchers: Grant Gilgen, West Harrison, Soph.; Josh Pettepier, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Sr.;
Catcher: Logan King, West Harrison, Sr.
Infield: Aaron McAllister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Soph.; Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Fr.; Conlan Petersen, Boyer Valley, Sr.; Kolby Nelson, C-A-M, Jr.
Outfield: Tyler Coberly, Woodbine, Sr.; Peyton Clipperton, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; DeShawn Carr, C-A-M, Sr.;
Utility: Ben Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.; Colby Rich, C-A-M, Fr.
Area Honorable Mention
Boyer Valley: Hunter Soma (Jr.), Adam Puck (Fr.).
West Harrison: Nick Clark (Jr.); Mason King (8th).
Woodbine: Cory Bantam (Fr.); Cody Brunow (Fr.).
