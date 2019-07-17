2019 Missouri Valley Swim Team Results
Western Iowa Swim Association, Conference Swim Meet
7-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
2019 Final Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 1,278; 2nd) Missouri Valley 544; 3) Avoca 424; 4th) Woodbine 422; 5th) Logan-Magnolia 342; 6th) Atlantic 212; 7th) Neola 186; 8th) Audubon 170.
Individual Medley
9-10 100 meter: Boys, 7th) Louis Morgan 2:28.19.
11-12 100 meter: Girls, 9th) Sydney Prokupek 2:02.19; Boys, 6th) Keaton Voster 1:51.57; 8th) Thomas Dworak 2:20.53.
13-14 100 meter: Girls, 3rd) Bridget Kean 1:29.69; 4th) Henley Arbaugh 1:30.15.
15-18 100 meter: Girls, 4th) Chloe Green 1:35.14; 7th) Taylor Smith 2:07.28. Boys, 1st) Grant Guinan 1:08.78; 5th) Stephen Kean 1:27.40.
Medley Relay
8 and Under, 100 meter: 5th) 2:47.51 (Brixley Vinsonhaler, McKenna Maasen, Lexa Vinsonhaler, Dominic Sherer).
9-10 100 meter: Girls, 2nd) 1:47.57 (Anne Dworak, Adison Roden, Ava Hansen, Kourtlyn Christensen); Boys, 7th) 1:55.22 (Rocky Sherer, Lucas Schroeder, Louis Morgan, Cali Cox).
11-12 200 meter: Girls, 4th) 3:37.83 (Kourtney Anderson, Nikayla Fichter, Samantha Prokupek, Carly Christensen). Boys, 2nd) 3:00.25 (Jackson Murphy, Mason Herman, Keaton Voster, Lane Schroeder).
13-14 200 meter: Girls, 1st) 2:38.37 (Henley Arbaugh, Kaydence Cihacek, Mia Hansen, Bridget Kean).
15-18 200 meter: Girls, 4th) 2:59.21 (Chloe Green, Jordyn Killpack, Taylor Smith, Rahcael Olson); Boys, 2nd) 2:24.89 (Sean Callaghan, Stephen Kean, Grant Guinan, Sean Kean, Seth Sparks).
Freestyle
8 and Under 25 meter: Girls, 2nd) Lexa Vinsonhaler 23.87; Boys, 11th) Dominic Sherer 53.38.
9-10 25 meter: Girls, 5th) Ava Hansen 19.34; 11th) Kourtlyn Christensen 24.44. Boys, 4th) Lucas Schroeder 18.88; 12th) Rocky Sherer 25.75.
11-12 50 meter: Girls, 7th) Nikayla Fichter 39.75; 10th) Carly Christensen 45.43. Boys, 1st) Mason Herman 34.44; 4th) Lane Schroeder 35.94.
13-14 50 meter: Girls, 2nd) Mia Hansen 31.64; 3rd) Kaydence Cihaeck 33.28. Boys, 4th) Christophe Dworak 39.25.
15-18 50 meter: Girls, 7th) Jordyn Killpack 37.38; 9th) Taylor Smith 43.87. Boys, 3rd) Sean Callaghan 29.50; 5th) Stephen Kean 30.00; 9th) Seth Sparks 1:15.97.
Backstroke
8 and Under 25 meter: Girls, 2nd) Brixley Vinsonhaler 30.54; 8th) McKenna Maasen 38.68;
9-10 25 meter: Girls, 8th) Adison Roden 29.21; 10th) Anne Dworak 30.02; Boys, 2nd) Rocky Sherer 27.53.
11-12 50 meter: Girls, 4th) Sydney Prokupek 51.91; 6th) Carly Christensen 57.58; Boys, 2nd) Jackson Murphy 49.82; 7th) Thomas Dworak 1:06.10.
13-14 50 meter: Girls, 2nd) Bridget Kean 39.70; 4th) Henley Arbaugh 41.34. Boys, 4th) Christopher Dworak 46.59.
15-18 50 meter: Girls, 5th) Rachael Olson 42.44; 6th) Chloe Green 43.63. Boys, 4th) Sean Callaghan 36.66.
Butterfly
8 and Under 25 meter: Girls, 4th) Lexi Vinsonhaler 37.63.
9-10 25 meter: Girls, 12th) Kourtlyn Christensen 40.13; 13th) Cali Cox 42.97. Boys, 7th) Louis Morgan 32.31; 11th) Beckston Siepker 50.47.
11-12 50 meter: Girls, 10th) Zoe Gufford 1:15.37; 11th) Kourtney Anderson 1:16.64. Boys, 5th) Keaton Voster 51.97; 6th) Lane Schroeder 55.53.
13-14 50 meter: Girls, 2nd) Mia Hansen 35.72; 3rd) Bridget Kean 37.40. Boys, 6th) Sean Kean 55.38.
15-18 50 meter: Girls, 3rd) Chloe Green 42.90; 5th) Taylor Smith 57.64. Boys, 1st) Grant Guinan 29.21; 6th) Seth Sparks 1:28.91.
Freestyle
8 and Under 50 meter: Girls, 3rd) Lexa Vinsonhaler 56.70; 5th) McKenna Maasen 1:00.09.
9-10 50 meter: Girls, 3rd) Ava Hansen 43.64; 16th) Kourtlyn Christensen 1:09.75. Boys, 2nd) Lucas Schroeder 43.46; 12th) Rocky Sherer 59.01.
11-12 100 meter: Girls, 7th) Carly Christensen 1:44.12; 12th) Gracie Sherer 1:54.75; Boys, 1st) Lane Schroeder 1:19.44; 2nd) Mason Herman 1:20.56;
13-14 100 meter: Girls, 2nd) Mia Hansen 1:10.66; 3rd) Kaydence Cihacek 1:13.25; Boys, 4th) Sean Kean 1:33.09.
15-18 100 meter: Girls, 3rd) Rachael Olson 1:19.09; 6th) Jordyn Killpack 1:28.76; Boys, 3rd) Sean Callaghan 1:08.41.
Breaststroke
8 and Under 25 meter: Girls, 8th) Brixley Vinsonhaler 43.57; 9th) McKenna Maasen 45.78. Boys, 8th) Dominic Snyder 1:01.78.
9-10 25 meter: Girls, 6th) Ava Hansen 28.43; 8th) Adison Roden 30.09. Boys, 5th) Lucas Schroeder 27.65; 9th) Louis Morgan 35.63.
11-12 50 meter: Girls, 8th) NIkayla Fichter 57.15; 12th) Sydney Prokupek 1:05.22; Boys, 2nd) Mason Herman 45.57; 4th) Keaton Voster 55.25;
13-14 50 meter: Girls, 2nd) Kaydence Cihacek 47.08; Boys, 4th) Sean Kean 59.25.
15-18 50 meter: Girls, 3rd) Rachael Olson 45.34; 6th) Jordyn Killpack 47.89. Boys, 1st) Grant Guinan 35.37; 4th) Stephen Kean 41.78; 8th) Seth Sparks 1:50.79.
Freestyle Relay
8 and Under 100 meter: 5th) 2:06.84 (Dominic Sherer, Brixley Vinsonhaler, McKenna Maasen, Lexa Vinsonhaler).
9-10 100 meter: Girls, 8th) 1:45.28 (Anne Dworak, Adison Roden, Kourtlyn Christensen, Ava Hansen); 4th) 1:35.62 (Louis Morgan, Cali Cox, Rocky Sherer, Lucas Schroeder).
11-12 200 meter: Girls, 8th) 3:16.00 (Kourtney Anderson, Samantha Prokupek, Carly Christensen, Nikayla Fichter). Boys, 2nd) 2:37.18 (Lane Schroeder, Jackson Murphy, Keaton Voster, Mason Herman).
13-14 200 meter: Girls, 1st) *2:12.84 (Kaydence Cihacek, Bridget Kean, Henley Arbaugh, Mia Hansen).
15-18 200 meter: Girls, 4th) 2:35.52 (Chloe Green, Taylor Smith, Jordyn Killpack, Rachael Olson). Boys, 2nd) 2:04.18 (Sean Kean, Sean Callaghan, Stephen Kean, Grant Guinan, Seth Sparks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.