2019 Logan-Magnolia Swim Team Results
Western Iowa Swim Association, Conference Swim Meet
7-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
2019 Final Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 1,278; 2nd) Missouri Valley 544; 3) Avoca 424; 4th) Woodbine 422; 5th) Logan-Magnolia 342; 6th) Atlantic 212; 7th) Neola 186; 8th) Audubon 170.
Individual Medley
9-10 Girls: 3rd) Kennedy Zehner.
9-10 Boys: 6th) Zach Diggins.
Medley Relay
8 and Under Girls: 2nd place, Emery Miller, Ella Hack, Ali Sloan, Jordyn Robbins.
8 and Under, Mixed 6th place, Josi Miller, Micajah Clark, Zyzek McWilliams, Deirdre Diggins.
9/10 girls: 5th place, Malynn Pitt, Mykah Robbins, Marissa Fogelman, Morghann Geith.
9/10 mixed: 5th place, Patrick Connealy, Hadley Fetter, Zach Diggins, Beckham Witte.
11/12 Girls: 2nd place, Jaelyn Lease, Ava Sloan, Madison Robinson, Kaiya Knauss; 6th place, Kylee Fogelman, Cadence Jahn, Addyson Gustafson, Jocelyn Buffum.
11/12 mixed: 5th place, Mary Bowman, Wyatt Grimes, Jack Goldsmith, Zoey McWilliams.
13/14 Girls: 3rd place, Ava Goldsmith, Clair Clark, Izzy Zehner, McKenna Witte.
15-18 mixed: 6th place, Avery Zehner, Penelope Alvis, Jaiden Jahn, Kaleb Diggins.
Freestyle
8 and under, 25m girls: 4th) Ella Hack; 5th) Jordyn Robbins.
9/10 25 m girls: 4th) Kennedy Zehner.
11/12 50m girls: 6th) Ava Sloan.
13/14 50m boys: 5th) Avery Zehner.
Backstroke
8 and under 25m boys: 6th) Payton Witte.
9/10 25 m girls: 2nd) Cecilia Alvis.
11/12 girls, 50 m: 5th) Kylee Fogelman.
11/12 boys, 50 m: 6th) Wyatt Grimes.
Butterfly
8 and under girls 25m: 5th) Ali Sloan.
9/10 girls 25 m: 5th) Kennedy Zehner.
9/10 boys 25 m: 6th) Zach Diggins.
13/14 boys 50m: 5th) Avery Zehner.
Freestyle
8 and under girls: 2nd) Ella Hack; 6th) Jordyn Robbins.
11/12 girls 100 m: 2nd) Ava Sloan; 5th) Kaiya Knauss.
13/14 100 m: 5th) Avery Zehner.
Breaststroke
8 and under 25 m girls: 4th) Ella Hack; 5th) Ali Sloan.
9/10 25 m girls: 2nd)Kendyll Knauss.
11/12 50 m girls: 3rd) Ava Sloan; 5th) Kaiya Knauss.
Freestyle Relay
8 and under girls 100 m: 2nd place, Jordyn Robbins, Ali Sloan, Emery Miller, Ella Hack.
8 and under boys 100 m: 6th place, Cajah Clark, Josi Miller, Deirdre Diggins, Zyzek McWilliams.
9/10 girls 100 m: 1st place (tie), Meadow Clark, Cecilia Alvis, Marissa Fogelman, Kennedy Zehner; 5th place, Morghann Geith, Kendyll Knauss, Malynn Pitt, Teagan Carritt.
9/10 100 m mixed: 3rd place, Patrick Connealy, Lindsey Kastner, Zach Diggins, Beckham Witte.
11/12 200 m girls: 4th place, Ava Sloan, Cadence Jahn, Addyson Gustafson, Kaiya Knauss. 5th place, Kylee Fogelman, Jocelyn Buffum, Zoey McWilliams, Jaelyn Lease.
11/12 200 m mixed: 6th place, Jordan Buffum, Mary Bowman, Wyatt Grimes, Jack Goldsmith.
13/14 200 m girls: 3rd place, Izzy Zehner, Ava Goldsmith, Jaiden Jahn, McKenna Witte.
15/18 200 m mixed: 5th place, Avery Zehner, Clair Clark, Penelope Alvis, Kaleb Diggins.
