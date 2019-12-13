Johnsen signs with Briar Cliff
by Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
All it took was a belief from her high school coach, Faith Bruck, and Logan-Magnolia senior Jaice Johnsen decided she would take a chance.
Earlier this week, Johnsen signed her letter of intent to continue playing volleyball at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City starting in the fall to 2020.
“I had always thought about stepping up and playing at the next level, but the interest was small and I didn’t think I had what it took,” Johnsen stated. “But I realized during my senior year, I didn’t want this to be my last time. I put a ton of time in the off-season and it paid off. Coach Bruck believed in me and knew I had the ability.”
Johnsen started receiving letters at the end of her junior year, but her final two choices came down to William Penn University (Oskaloosa) and Briar Cliff University (Sioux City).
“Those were the two schools that made the final cut for me,” Johnsen added. “I made my official visit, met the coach, and knew that’s where I belonged.”
Volleyball has always been Johnsen’s passion, ever since she first stepped onto the court during youth leagues.
“Volleyball has been my favorite for as long as I can remember, as my team is like my family,” Johnsen added. “I love the rush of energy, as well as seeing and hearing the large crowds. The closer I got with my team, the more I enjoyed the game.”
The Lo-Ma senior reflected upon her most recent decision.
“I think being on a new team will be hard at first, as I’ll have to adjust to the new teammates,” Johnsen concluded. “But I’m also excited about the speed and pace of the game, and I’m ready for that challenge.”
Johnsen helped lead the Panthers to a 19-8 campaign this past fall, and she earned Western Iowa All-Conference honors. She also was joined by teammates Olivia Diggins and Kylie Morrison in the 2019 KMA Senior Volleyball Classic in Glenwood earlier this month.
“The decision process was a difficult one, but I’m happy with my decision,” Johnsen stated. “I was able to choose a school, but they chose me as well.”
Johnsen is the daughter of Nick and Heather Johnsen of Logan, and she plans on majoring in biology.
Panther high school volleyball coach Faith Bruck added, “Her growth the last four years, in both skills and maturity, has been incredible. She’s capable of playing anywhere, and she will be an excellent addition to the Briar Cliff team. Learning new tendancies and playing with new teammates will be an adjustment, but she has the ability to fit in with anyone. She’s a great leader and earns respect with her behavior and actions. Her kind smile instantly makes her feel accepted anywhere she goes, and I wish her the best.”
