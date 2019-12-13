From a Panther, to a Charger: Logan-Magnolia senior Jaice Johnsen (seated, third from left) is all smiles on Tuesday morning after signing her letter of intent to play college volleball at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City starting in 2020. She is seated in the front row, from left, with Nick Johnsen, Briar Cliff Coach Lindsey Weatherford, Jaice Johnsen, and Heather Johnsen. Standing in back, Mary Johnsen, and Lo-Ma Panther Head Coach Faith Bruck.