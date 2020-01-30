MV’s Cook strikes deal with Coe College
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Once the signature was finished, Missouri Valley senior Ashlyn Cook flashed her winning smile like she recorded another strikeout. Cook made her decision final on Monday afternoon, signing her letter of intent to play softball at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
“I resonated with the qualities of a Division III school, and went forward with contacting those coaches,” stated Cook, who will be a fourth-year starter for the Lady Reds this summer. “I challenged myself to do adequate research and visit the schools I was interested in. There were several schools that could offer me a positive experience. I was searching for a sense of community, one of my favorite things about Missouri Valley. Many colleges I was looking at lacked this element, Coe stood out.”
Cook narrowed her choices to Coe College (Cedar Rapids) and Buena Vista University (Storm Lake).
“Both schools offered an amazing curriculum and had a great softball staff,” Cook added. “I decided Coe was my next home because of the incredible opportunities a small school in a large city could offer me. The coaching staff made me feel welcomed and at home whenever I visited.”
Ashlyn and her older sister, Lexi, have always shared a unique relationship. Lexie started taking pitching lessons when she was young, and Ashlyn followed.
“When she started taking lessons, I was dragged along and I learned so much about the sport,” Ashlyn stated. “I started taking pitching lessons as soon as I could start, and I continued to learn new facets about the game every day. My parents did an incredible job of raising me to have a strong work ethic, and playing club ball has only amplified it. The greatest impact club had on me was improving my mental game by constantly giving me chances to learn, fail, and try again. You need to dedicate yourself and remain disciplined. If you do that, you guarantee personal development and success.”
Ashlyn continued, “During Lexi’s senior year and my (Ashlyn) freshman year, we liked to refer to ourselves as the ‘dynamic duo’. Stolen bases was our signature move to perform simultaneously, and that shared experience is one of my most treasured throughout high school. She (Lexie) is one of my greatest role models and pushed me to be the athlete and person I am today.”
Ashlyn describes the benefits of club softball, “I truly fell in love with the experience softball offers me. Ever since I’ve known I wanted to play this sport as long as possible. I’ve been blessed with so many opportunities that make me feel like I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.”
Ashlyn continues, “The college search was a long process, and I’m happy to have this decision finished so I can enjoy the rest of my senior year. I am looking forward to all the new experiences from the classroom to the field and everywhere in between.”
Ashlyn led the Lady Reds with a .410 batting average, which included 10 doubles, a triple, one home run and 10 RBIs. From the pitching circle, she sported a 7-8 record in 97.3 innings pitched, while firing 85 strikeouts.
The Lady Reds senior concluded, “Softball has been one of the greatest learning experiences in my life from specific skills to building relationships with my teams and coaches. The increased practice schedule will be the biggest adjustment moving forward, but I’m looking forward to all the new opportunities.”
Ashlyn Cook is the daughter of Jerry and Kim Cook.
