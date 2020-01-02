WH’s Gilgen finds perfect fit at DMACC
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
When making her final college selection, West Harrison’s Chloe Gilgen studied her college choices like she studied her opponents. Once she spotted an opening she liked, she made her post-high school decision with authority, like slamming a kill.
Gilgen signed her letter of intent on Dec. 17 to continue playing volleyball at Des Moines Area Community College in Boone in the fall of 2020.
“The college decision process was relatively simple for me, as I have known for several years the career path I wanted to take,” Gilgen said. “I knew I wanted a smaller school, and something closer to home, but academics was the priority in making the final choice.”
Gilgen began receiving looks from colleges in both Minnesota and Illinois after her sophomore campaign. But, they did not have the field of choice she was looking for, academically. She started getting serious about pursing volleyball in college after her junior season, when she started playing for her club volleyball team, Premier Nebraska.
“The level of play (at Premier) improved my skills tremendously, and pushed me to the level I’m at now,” stated Gilgen. “Playing for Premier pushed me to be a serious competitor, giving me a chance to compete for national tournaments. Their program incorporated strength training and nutrition, which helped contribute to making me and our high school team better.”
Gilgen knew early on she might have a chance to play at the college level.
“I felt early on in high school, volleyball would be my best shot at athletics in college,” stated Gilgen. “It became a reality at the end of my junior year, and I knew I had a chance to play if I kept working. I may have had to make sacrifices with delaying my education if I really wanted to pursue my dream of playing college athletics. In the end, I made the choice for what was most important for me, even if that meant giving up playing at the college level. Luckily, I get to do both.”
Gilgen has been a four-sport standout for the Hawkeyes, but volleyball has always been her passion.
“I enjoy volleyball the most because of how strong a bond I have with my teammates,” Gilgen added. “We’re all best friends on and off the court, and we have fun with whatever we do.”
Gilgen explains her journey, “After finishing up with the Youth Enhancement Association volleyball leagues after sixth grade, I started playing in the ‘Kill Club’ club volleyball league in Onawa. Area club coaches noticed, and after my junior year of high school, I joined the Premier Nebraska team, and I enjoy the intense and faster pace.”
Her academic studies were more important than athletics, as she wanted a school that offered a quality dental hygiene program. DMACC contacted her and invited her for a visit at the completion of her senior season.
“When I found out they offered my field of study, I became very interested in learning more,” Gilgen added. “After meeting with the coaches in person, I knew it would be a great fit, and I would love playing for their program. The smaller class sizes and school is beneficial when it comes to learning. The professors know their students individually, and I won’t be a number in a classroom.”
Gilgen concluded, “I’m excited for the next step with all the various experiences and opportunities ahead. I look forward to developing new relationships with my teammates, building strong team bonds, as well as improving my skill set.”
Chloe Gilgen is the daughter of Mark and Julie Gilgen-Long, and plans to major in dental hygiene in the fall of 2020.
DMACC Coach Patty Harrison stated, “Her accomplishments speak for themselves, but her leadership skills and volleyball intelligence speak volumes when you see her on the court. We brought her in during our off-season, and she had a chance to play against our college team, and she didn’t have any problem adjusting to our style of play. She’s a smart player and sees the entire court, and she has tremendous instincts. She comes from an outstanding foundation, and it was great meeting her family and high school teammates. We’re really excited to have her as a part of our program and can’t wait to see what she does.”
West Harrison High School Coach Kathy Glennie added, “Chloe has a huge heart, and is dedicated to her team, friends and family. Her knowledge of volleyball and passion for the sport is unmatched. She’s someone we relied on the last four years, and was one of the biggest reasons we were so successful this past season. She’s started for us since she was a freshman, and now she’ll take her dream shot at the college level. Chloe has always made great choices in life, and DMACC is fortunate to have such and amazing talent and a better teammate.”
