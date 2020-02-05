Jimmerson finds perfect fit at Morningside
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
For Missouri Valley senior Emma Jimmerson, selecting a college was difficult at the start, but once she made up her mind and found that perfect pitch, she delivered in the clutch.
Jimmerson found her match on her first visit to Sioux City, and signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Morningside College this fall.
“I started looking at the bigger universities to begin with where I knew I wasn’t going to play,” Jimmerson stated. “I quickly changed my mind and started considering I might have a chance to play at a NAIA, Division III or junior college somewhere in the midwest.”
Jimmerson began looking at colleges about the midway point of her junior season. She felt she really improved in both the mental and physical aspects of the game, as well as her self-confidence. Her coaches began to show more trust in her abilities, giving her the belief that she was college material.
“The decision process was a difficult one for me,” Jimmerson added. “Once I figured out what school I wanted and what I wanted to study, it all fell into place. Softball has been my favorite since I was young, as I love the relaxed/intense atmosphere it provides. I’ve always enjoyed the privilege of seeing my teammates every day, and watching us grow together as a team, both on and off the field.”
The Lady Reds senior continued, “My class has had a lot of ups and downs, but we stuck together. No matter how the games turned out, we kept our routines of having fun on the bus, going to McDonalds after the game, and being best friends on and off the field.”
She enjoyed watching Lexie Cook compete, as she was the varsity third baseman before Jimmerson took charge her sophomore season. Jimmerson truly loved watching Cook play with a very high level of intensity and seriousness, which made her a quality player.
Jimmerson added her final choice came down to Morningside.
“I felt Morningside had the best environment for me, and I believe I can compete. There is still so much room for me to grow and improve as a player. I am looking forward to seeing what our team can accomplish in our senior season, but I am also extremely proud to continue my journey. Payton Hilts (Briar Cliff recruit) and I will be rivals in college, so it will be a fun experience to look forward to.
Emma Jimmerson is the daughter of Jennifer Jimmerson and Bryan Jimmerson, and she plans to major in criminal justice this fall.
