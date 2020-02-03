Hilts gloves deal with Briar Cliff
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Payton Hilts has taken every pitch that life has thrown at her. If she didn’t like what was being offered, she would foul it off and get ready for the next opportunity.
Hilts saw a pitch she liked and delivered in the clutch like she’s known to do in big moments. The Lady Reds senior outfielder signed her letter of intent on Wednesday morning to continue playing softball at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
“I’m relieved the decision is over, so I can try and enjoy the remainder of my senior year,” stated Hilts, who has been a three-year starter in the Lady Reds outfield. “It was a difficult process for me, as there was a lot to consider. Scholarships, distance from family, and education were my top priorities. But once I visited the campus, everything became simple and fell into place for me. I instantly liked my future coaches and teammates, and I no longer have that many worries.”
Hilts knew instantly the field of study she wanted to major in, but finding an ideal location close to home also weighed into the decision. She was taking looks at South Dakota State University (Brookings, S.D.), Briar Cliff University (Sioux City), and Ellsworth Community College (Iowa Falls). Two of the schools offered her a chance to play softball, and all three of the schools had the coveted nursing program she was in search of.
“Briar Cliff just felt right once I stepped on campus,” stated Hilts. “They had the field of study I wanted, it was close to home, and they were willing to give me a chance to continue my softball career. I fell in love with it as soon as I arrived on campus.”
Hilts has been a multiple sport standout for the Lady Reds, excelling in volleyball, basketball and softball.
“I fell in love with softball because of the team relationship,” Hilts added. “We haven’t had the best records the last couple of years, but we never fell apart as a team. The coaches have been supportive of everything we do as a team. Coach (Rick) Barker is like my summer dad.”
Coach Barker uploads statistics on all of his players on ‘FieldLevel’ profile, and encourages his players to add information about themselves.
“One morning, I was stressed about what to do after high school, Hilts said. “Coach Barker entered what I was looking for, and several colleges started contacting me. I’ve had the attitude of if it happens, it happens, but I’m not going to be heartbroken if it doesn’t. I knew I had some big decisions to make, especially where I wanted to further my education. Once Coach Barker shouted out for me on FieldLevel and I made my first visit, no other school was in the running.”
Hilts concluded, “The biggest adjustment will be finding my new role on my new team. At the start, I won’t be near as comfortable with them as I have been with my high school team, but once I get past that, I believe they will become some of my best friends. My excitement for the next step is through the roof.”
Hilts is the daughter of Chris and Tina Hilts, and she plans on majoring in nursing starting in this fall.
