Wayne State College junior Courtney Forbes will be on the Wildcat Rugby team that will be playing for their 11th consecutive Rugby National Title in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 7-8. Forbes is a 2016 graduate of West Harrison High School.

 photo submitted

Wayne State College (Wayne, Neb.) will head to the Rugby National Tournament for the 11th straight season on Dec. 7-8. 

