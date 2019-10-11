Coach Wood, 2010 Wildcat softball team inducted
The 2010 Wayne State softball team, along with their legendary coach, Coach Krista Wood, was inducted into the Wayne State College Hall of Fame on Oct. 5 in Wayne, Neb.
Wayne State finished that spring with a sparkling 43-14 record, earning second place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season. The Wildcats won the NSIC league tournament for the first time in school history, and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals.
Three area players were on that team, including Kallie Pfeiffer (2009 Missouri Valley graduate); Brittney (Greenwood) Remington (2008 Logan-Magnolia graduate) and Blaire (Kuhl) Kuhlman (2007 Logan-Magnolia graduate).
Coach Krista (Unger) Wood spent eight seasons as the Wildcats’ coach, as she inherited a program that was 10-34 when she first took over. She finished her WSC coaching stint (2007-2014) with a 270-154 career record, leading the Wildcats to eight straight winning seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.