Lo-Ma girls, T-C boys earn repeat titles
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
A hot, humid evening engulfed the Bob Evans Sports Complex at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday night in Logan.
The Panther girls won their home meet for the second straight year. The defending Class 1A state champions, had Courtney Sporrer, Taylor Sporrer, Kylie Morrison and Violet Lapke all earn top-10 finishes. Missouri Valley’s Bree Boruff (33rd), West Harrison’s Kali Peasley (64th) and Boyer Valley’s Kylie Petersen (30th) led their teams.
The Tri-Center boys also took the team title for the second straight season. Missouri Valley led the area boys teams with a fifth place finish. Individually, the Big Reds were paced by Cody Gilpin (11th) and Jackson Hustak (24th). Lo-Ma was led by Tarick Rowe (10) and Kaleb King (18), West Harrison was paced by
Mason King (64) and Riley Acker (92), and Boyer Valley was led by Patrick Heffernan (17) and Nathaniel Green (33).
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia and Boyer Valley will be at the Tim Thomas Classic in Holstein on Sept. 14; Missouri Valley will be at the Abraham Lincoln Invite on Sept. 7, and the Lewis Central Invite on Sept. 14, both at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs; West Harrison will be at the Woodbury Central Invite on Sept. 17.
Lo-Ma CC Invitational: 9-3-2019 @ Logan
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 37; 2) Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson 51; 3) AHSTW 56; 4) Tri-Center 99; 5) Denison-Schleswig 143; 6) West Monona 168; 7) MVAOCOU 191; 8) Whiting 242; 9) West Harrison 244. Partial Teams: Missouri Valley, Boyer Valley, Whiting.
Top-10 Finishers: 1) Payton Pogge (TC) 18:07; 2) Ryann Portch (AHSTW) 19:16; 3) Courtney Sporrer (LM) 19:17; 4) Taylor Sporrer (LM) 19:28; 5) Grace Slater (Aud) 19:41; 6) Kylie Morrison (LM) 20:04; 7) Violet Lapke (LM) 20:42; 8) Ericka Kuntz (WCKP) 20:59; 9) Mary Putze (WCKP) 21:01; 10) Sarah Putze (WCKP) 21:01. ** Top-20 earn medals.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 107 runners)
Lady Reds Results: 33) Bree Boruff 23:23;
Hawkeyes Results: 64) Kali Peasley 26:24; 71) Sage Wallis 27:23; 80) Rachael Olson 29:29; 87) Jayden Kraft 30:13; 88) Sabrina Rife 30:44; 91) Beatriz Martin 31:20.
Panthers Results: 23) Mya Moss 22:31; 25) Marissa Brenden 22:46; 27) Erica Nolting 22:51; 34) Mariah Nolting 23:26; 38) Eowyn Sieck 23:54; 45) Charleigh Hammitt 24:31; 54) Ava Goldsmith 25:16; 84) Marissa McCoy 30:07; 90) Amelia Evans 30:57.
Lady Bulldogs Results: 30) Kylie Petersen 23:01; 99) Nicole Behrendt 32:24; 102) Carly Lehan 35:09.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Tri-Center 50; 2) Denison-Schleswig 85; 3) IKM-Manning 89; 4) CB St. Albert 98; 5) Missouri Valley 154; 6) Logan-Magnolia 162; 7) Boyer Valley 172; 8) MVAOCOU 178; 9) West Monona 207; 10) Underwood 235. Partial Teams: WCKP, Whiting, Audubon, MVAOCOU.
Top-10 Finishers: 1) Bennett Heisterkamp (CBSA) 15:27; 2) Dylan Blake (MVAOCOU) 16:36; 3) Quentin Dreyer (IKM-Man) 16:52; 4) Franke Jon (TC) 16:52.3; 5) Brett McGee (TC) 16:52.7; 6) Leo Flores (DS) 17:01; 7) Caiden Bryant (TC) 17:10; 8) Sean McGee (TC) 17:19; 9) Collin Lillie (CBSA) 17:21; 10) Tarick Rowe (LM) 17:24. ** Top-20 earn medals.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 112 runners)
Big Reds Results: 11) Cody Gilpin 17:27; 24th) Jackson Hustak 18:09; 31) Will Gutzmer 18:51; 48) Dalton Birke 19:51; 56) Alec Fichter 20:13.
Hawkeyes Results: 64) Mason King 20:36; 92) Riley Acker 24:42; 105) Gunnar Stolz 29:16.
Panthers Results: 18) Kaleb King 17:57; 29) Noah Bock 18:33; 65) Jackson Lesline 20:36; 72) Baker Lally 21:23; 77) James Newton 22:03; 101) Caleb Hiatt 27:00.
Bulldogs Results: 17) Patrick Heffernan 17:53; 33) Nathaniel Green 18:56; 36) Clay Roberts 19:19; 41) Ethan Hanigan 19:30; 66) Jack Heistand 20:38; 70) Ian Garside 21:18.
Middle School Results
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) Logan-Magnolia 44; 2) Underwood 49; 3) CB St. Albert 55; 4) Denison-Schleswig 63.
Girls (2.0 miles, 47 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 17) Bella Boruff 12:50; 32) Julia Matts 14:31; 34) Marissa Birke 14:39.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2) *Madison Sporrer 10:43; 9) *Ava Rowe 11:30; 11) Haedyn Hall 11:57; 25) Stephanie Schmit 13:44; 26) Marki Helgenberger 13:46; 33) Aliciana Hernandez 14:38; 47) Jocelyn Buffum 20:48.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 4) *Abby Mandel 11:03; 7) *Mariah Falkena 11:24;
** Top-10 finishers earned medalist honors.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) CB St. Albert 67; 2) Missouri Valley 89; 3) West Monona 91; 4) Boyer Valley 103; 5) AHSTW 112; 6) Denison-Schleswig 125; 7) Audubon 128; 8) Underwood 138.
Boys (2.0 miles, 66 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 3) *Mason Herman 10:35; 9) *Aidan Rangel 11:05; 14) Jackson Harrison 11:28; 38) Sean Kean 12:42.3; 39) Xavier Rangel 12:42.7; 40) Adam Meadows 12:51; 45) Gavin Thacker 13:17; 49) Cory Wielgus 13:45.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 27) Wyatt Grimes 12:13.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 18) Jacob Barry 11:49.
BV Bulldogs Results: 2) *Evan TenEyck 10:34; 10) *Hayden Soma 11:17; 22) Ben Lantz 11:59; 33) Owen Garside 12:31; 51) Austin Garcia 14:13; 54) Cooper Petersen 14:32; 63) Justin Heiman 16:04.
** Top-10 finishers earned medalist honors.
