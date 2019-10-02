Tiger boys third at MVAOCOU
Woodbine boys secured a third place finish at the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute Invitational on Sept. 26 in Mapleton.
Adam Sherer (7th), Nathan Wright (13th) and Conrad Schafer (14th) all secured top-15 finishes for the Tigers. Woodbine’s girls were led by Riley Kerger (11th) and Kylee Cogdill (22nd).
Up Next: Woodbine will be at the Rolling Valley Conference championships on Oct. 7 in Woodbine, followed by the Boyer Valley Invitational on Oct. 10.
CC, MVAOCOU Invite: 9-26-2019 @ Mapleton
Final Boys Standings: 1st) Treynor 42; 2nd) Denison-Schleswig 68; 3rd) Woodbine 77; 4th) West Monona 143; 5th) Hinton 145; 6th) Siouxland Christian 148; 7th) MVAOCOU 166; 8th) South Central Calhoun 174; 9th) Ridge View 233; 10th) East Sac County 262; 11th) Whiting 288.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 116 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 7th) Adam Sherer 17:53; 13th) Nathan Wright 18:16; 14th) Conrad Schafer 18:21; 25th) Aidan Carmody 19:05; 29th) Payton Bush 19:23; 43rd) Lane Vennink 20:49; 56th) Luke Ryerson 21:44;
Final Girls Standings: 1st) Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central 26; 2nd) Lawton-Bronson 68; 3rd) Ridge View 107; 4th) West Monona 110; 5th) Denison-Schleswig 130; 6th) South Central Calhoun 154; 7th) MVAOCOU 159; 8th) Treynor 175; 9th) Whiting 219.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 93 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 11th) Riley Kerger 22:46; 22nd) Kylee Cogdill 23:26; 40th) Audrey Ireland 25:03;
Middle School Results (2.0 miles)
Tiger Girls Results (39 runners): 14th) Tatem Emrich 15:56.
Tiger Boys Results (52 runners): 10th) Adam Barry 13:24; 16th) Taylor Burgmeyer 13:53; 31st) Wyatt Coenen 14:52; 40th) Owen Wingert 16:58; 41st) Lyrick Stueve 17:25;
Bulldog boys fourth at Wheeler Invite
Boyer Valley boys recorded a fourth place finish at the Wheeler Invite on Sept. 26 in Audubon.
The Bulldog boys were led by Patrick Heffernan (2nd), Nathaniel Green (16th) and Ehtan Hanigan (19th). The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kylie Petersen (16th), Carly Lehan (38th) and Claire Gross (40th).
Up Next: Boyer Valley will be at the Rolling Valley Conference championships in Woodbine on Oct. 7, and host the Boyer Valley Invitational on Oct. 10 in Dunlap.
CC, Wheeler Invite: 9-26-2019 @ Audubon
Final Boys Standings: 1st) IKM-Manning 40; 2nd) Shenandoah 44; 3rd) Riverside 69; 4th) Boyer Valley 76; 5th) Orient-Macksburg 134. Partial Teams: Audubon.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 55 runners)
BV Bulldogs Results: 2nd) Patrick Heffernan 18:38; 16th) Nathaniel Green 20:26; 19th) Ethan Hanigan 20:48; 22nd) Jack Heistand 20:53; 25th) Clay Roberts 21:20; 35th) Ian Garside 23:04; 47th) Caden Neilsen 25:06.
Final Girls Standings: 1st) Shenandoah 16; 2nd) Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44. Partial Teams: Audubon, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Riverside, Boyer Valley.
Area Results (3.1 miles, xx runners)
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 16th) Kylie Petersen 26:18; 38th) Carly Lehan 35:01; 40th) Claire Gross 36:22.
Middle School Results (2.0 miles)
Bulldogs Results (41 runners): 4th) Evan TenEyck 13:48; 14th) Hayden Soma 15:41; 19th) Ben Lantz 16:10; 26th) Owen Garside 16:53; 35th) Cooper Petersen 19:26; 39th) Justin Heiman 22:36; 40th) Owen Lehan 22:37.
Lady Bulldogs Results (16 runners): 2nd) Mariah Falkena 14:50; 3rd) Abby Mandel 15:16.
