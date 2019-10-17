Woodbine boys claim Bob Saunders title
Woodbine boys earned a first place finish at the Bob Saunders Classic hosted by OABCIG on Monday night in Ida Grove.
Tigers’ Adam Sherer (4th), Nate Wright (11th), Conrad Schafer (14th), and Aidan Carmody (16th) all earned top-20 finishes for medalist honors. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (7th) had a solid finish.
In the middle school division, Boyer Valley’s Evan TenEyck and Abby Mandel won the individual race.
Up Next: Both Woodbine and Boyer Valley will be at the Boyer Valley Invitational on Thursday in Dunlap, and the Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday in Missouri Valley.
CC: Bob Saunders Classic, 10-14-2019 @ Ida Grove
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Woodbine 78; 2nd) Sioux Central 109; 3rd) Pocahontas Area 116; 4th) OABCIG 129; 5th) Shenandoah 137; 6th) Siouxland Christian 146; 7th) Manson Northwest Webster 158; 8th) West Monona 212; 9th) Boyer Valley 242; 10th) Alta-Aurelia 279; 11th) MVAOCOU 287; 12th) Southeast Valley 289; 13th) South Central Calhoun 311; 14th) WCKP 340; 15th) Ridge View 405; 16th) East Sac County 416; 17th) Whiting 462. Partial Team: West Harrison.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 165 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 45th) Mason King 20:19; 104th) Riley Acker 24:05; 113th) Gunnar Stolz 28:21.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 4th) Adam Sherer 18:21; 11th) Nate Wright 18:52; 14th) Conrad Schafer 19:05; 16th) Aidan Carmody 19:08; 37th) Payton Bush 20:00; 69th) Lane Vennink 21:08; 81st) Luke Ryerson 21:47.
JR. VARSITY RESULTS (49 runners): 31st) Micah Stolley 24:33; 43rd) Jeremiah Kroll 27:26.
BV Bulldogs Results: 7th) Patrick Heffernan 18:26; 47th) Clay Roberts 20:21; 49th) Nathaniel Green 20:23; 65th) Jack Heistand 21:00; 83rd) Ian Garside 21:51; 90th) Ethan Hanigan 22:45; 100th) Caden Neilsen 23:42.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson 37; 2nd) Manson Northwest Webster 96; 3rd) Lawton-Bronson 134; 4th) Pocahontas Area 138; 5th) Shenandoah 139; 6th Alta-Aurelia 164; 7th) West Monona 175; 8th) South Central Calhoun 214; 9th) Ridge View 225; 10th) Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 264; 11th) Sioux Central 271; 12th) OABCIG 286; 13th) Southeast Valley 324; 14th) MVAOCOU 344; 15th) West Harison 362; 16th) Whiting 412. Partial Teams: Boyer Valley, West Harrison.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 158 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 59th) Katie Gore 25:16; 67th) Sage Wallis 25:37; 76th) Chenoa Bowman 25:57; 95th) Rachael Olson 28:47; 101st) Kali Peasley 29:22; 103rd) Chloe Green 29:43.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 34th) Kylee Cogdill 23:56; 63rd) Audrey Ireland 25:26; 75th) Riley Kerger 25:56.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 40th) Kylie Petersen 24:18; 109th) Skye Freeman 32:13; 110th) Carly Lehan 32:43; 113th) Claire Gross 34:43.
MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS (2.0 miles)
Girls (54 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 5th) Kylie Neligh 14:17; 15th) Adyson Lapel 15:13; 21st) Tatem Emrich 15:39; 44th) Aubrie McDonald 18:10; 51st) Lauren Coakley 20:55.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 1st) Abby Mandel 13:25; 3rd) Mariah Falkena 13:39.
Boys (94 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 7th) Landon Bendgen 12:58; 11th) Trey Burgmeyer 13:04; 20th) Adam Barry 13:37; 29th) Max Anderson 14:02; 49th) Leo Sullivan 14:55; 71st) Lyrick Stueve 16:14; 72nd) Wyatt Coenen 16:35; 73rd) Owen Wingert 16:41; 81st) Brandon Steppuhn 19:52; 92nd) Cash Brunow 24:49.
BV Bulldogs Results: 1st) Evan TenEyck 12:32; 70th) Austin Garcia 16:12; 87th) Justin Heiman 22:33.
