Woodbine, BV have solid times at Panther Invitational
Both Woodbine and Boyer Valley had solid outings at the Panther Invitational on Sept. 17 in Panora.
Boyer Valley was led by Abby Mandel (16th place) and Kylie Petersen (34), and Woodbine was paced by Nicole Sherer (52) and Riley Kerger (70).
The Bulldog boys were led by Patrick Heffernan (19) and Clay Roberts (48), while the Tigers’ Landon Bendgen (37th) and Nate Wright (50) led the way.
Up Next: Both Boyer Valley and Woodbine will be at the Monarch Invitational in Denison on Sept. 29.
CC: Panther Invitational
9-17-2020 @ Panora
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) Panorama 59; 2) ACGC 95; 3) Van Meter 100; 4) Des Moines Christian 102; 5) Earlham 157; 6) Nodaway Valley 177; 7) Clarinda 191; 8) Carroll Kuemper 241; 9) Audubon 247; 10) Tri-Center 270; 11) Exira/EHK 310; 12) Boyer Valley 320; 13) Madrid 330; 14) Ogden 348; 15) Southeast Valley 362; 16) Woodward Granger 383; 17) Greene County 422. Partial Teams: CAM, IKM-Manning, Woodbine.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 148 runners)
Tigers Results: 52) Nicole Sherer 24:56; 70) Riley Kerger 25:51; 95) Kylie Neligh 26:48;
Lady Bulldogs Results: 16) Abby Mandel 22:34; 34) Kylie Petersen 23:56; 103) Maci Miller 27:13; 112) Reagan Harris 27:38; 142) Audrey Ireland 30:44; 148) Claire Gross 32:53.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) Madrid 60; 2) Earlham 67; 3) Des Moines Christian 87; 4) Ogden 156; 5) ACGG 174; 6) Nodaway Valley 191; 7) IKM-Manning, Greene County 199; 9) Clarinda 211; 10) Carroll Kuemper 213; 11) Tri-Center 298; 12) Southeast Valley 319; 13) Boyer Valley 337; 14) Woodbine 339; 15) Van Meter 353; 16) Woodward Granger 474; 17) CAM 480; 18) Ankeny Christian Academy 490; 19) West Central Valley 534; 20) Woodward Academy 583. Partial Teams: Audubon, Exira/EHK, Panorama.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 146 runners)
Tigers Results: 37) Landon Bendgen 19:12; 50) Nate Wright 19:42; 76) Conrad Schafer 20:42; 79) Trey Burgermeyer 20:53; 105) Aidan Carmody 22:02; 118) Easton Reisz 22:40; 124) Luke Ryerson 22:59;
Bulldogs Results: 19) Patrick Heffernan 18:25; 48) Clay Roberts 19:39; 89) Evan Ten Eyck 21:18; 91) Jack Heistand 21:24; 98) Nathaniel Green 21:42; 126) Ben Nichols 23:08; 127) Medalid Yoc-Fuentes 23:13;
