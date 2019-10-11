Woodbine boys, Exira/EHK girl claim RVC crowns
The Woodbine boys hoisted their second straight Rolling Valley Conference cross country championship on Monday.
The Tigers had seven runners finish in the top 20, including five individuals in the top 10. Nate Wright (3rd), Adam Sherer (4th) and Conrad Schafer (5th) finished among the top-five, while Payton Bush (6th) and Aidan Carmody (8th) collected top honors. West Harrison’s Mason King (9th) also finished in the top 10.
West Harrison finished in third place, as they were led by Katie Gore (10th).
Woodbine’s Riley Kerger, and Cumberland-Anita-Massena’s Ethan Pollman claimed the individual championships.
Up Next: West Harrison, Woodbine and Boyer Valley will be at the OABCIG Invite in Ida Grove on Monday, Oct. 14, and the Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, to finish out the regular season.
CC, RVC Championships, 10-7-2019 @ Woodbine
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Woodbine 25; 2nd) Boyer Valley 42; 3rd) CAM 60.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 28 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 9th) *Mason King 20:19; 23rd) Riley Acker 23:17; 27th) Gunnar Stolz 27:17;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 3rd) *Nate Wright 18:57; 4th) *Adam Sherer 18:59; 5th) *Conrad Schafer 19:39; 6th) *Payton Bush 19:46; 8th) *Aidan Carmody 20:04; 16th) Lane Vennink 21:38; 18th) Luke Ryerson 22:37. JV Results (6 runners): 1st) Easton Reisz 22:04; 2nd) Micah Stolley 24:08; 3rd) Andrew Thoreson 27:17; 4th) Kylon Reisz 28:08; 5th) Jeremiah Kroll 29:10.
BV Bulldogs Results: 2nd) *Patrick Heffernan 18:39; 10th) *Clay Roberts 20:19; 11th) Nathaniel Green 20:51; 14th) Ethan Hanigan 21:21; 17th) Jack Heistand 22:16; 24th) Ian Garside 23:26; 25th) Caden Neilsen 24:21.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Exira/EHK 38; 2nd) CAM 39; 3rd) West Harrison 65; 4th) Boyer Valley 87.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 33 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 10th) *Katie Gore 25:08; 13th) Sage Wallis 26:34; 18th) Kali Peasley 27:10; 20th) Chenoa Bowman 27:38; 25th) Jayden Kraft 28:55; 26th) Rachael Olson 29:08. JV Girls (6 runners) – 4th) Chloe Green 30:04.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 1st) *Riley Kerger 24:00; 3rd) *Kylee Cogdill 24:16; 12th) Audrey Ireland 26:11.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 7th) *Kylie Petersen 24:36; 15th) Marie Hanigan 26:43; 29th) Skyler Freeman 34:26; 30th) Carly Lehan 34:28; 31st) Claire Gross 35:54; 32nd) Nicole Behrendt 37:41.
*Top 10 earned RVC All-Conference honors
Middle School Results (2.0 miles)
Boys (29 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 12th) Louis Flint 17:01; 14th) James Kraft 18:34; 15th) Wyatt Leinen 18:59.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 3rd) *Trey Burgmeyer 13:18; 4th) *Adam Barry 13:27; 6th) *Wyatt Coenen 15:26; 9th) *Leo Sullivan 15:47; 10th) *Owen Wingert 15:58; 11th) Lyrick Stueve 16:42; 18th) Aaron Colwell 20:16; 19th) Cash Brunow 23:04.
BV Bulldogs Results: 1st) *Evan TenEyck 12:44; 17th) Justin Heiman 19:41.
Girls (19 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 16th) Ava Garcia 20:53; 17th) Lauren Coakley 21:22.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 3rd) *Kylie Neligh 14:33; 7th) *Tatem Emrich 16:19; 10th) *Mariah Walsh 17:28; 11th) Adyson Lapel 17:47; 15th) Aubrie McDonald 19:58.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 1st) *Abby Mandel 13:24; 2nd) *Mariah Falkena 13:33.
*Top 10 receive All-Conference ribbons.
