Lo-Ma girls first, Tiger boys fourth at AHSTW Invite
The Logan-Magnolia girls and Woodbine boys both landed top-five team finishes at the AHSTW Invitational on Tuesday in Avoca.
The Panther girls had a solid effort, as they won their second meet of the year. Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Violet Lapke (5th), Mya Moss (12th) and Erica Nolting (13th) all landed top-15 finishes, as Lo-Ma was led by individual champion Taylor Sporrer.
The Tiger boys earned a fourth place finish. Woodbine was paced by Nate Wright (11th), Adam Sherer (16th), and Conrad Schafer (19th). Logan-Magnolia boys, who added a sixth place team finish, were led by Tarick Rowe (9th), Kaleb King (14th) and Noah Bock (22nd).
Up Next: Both Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine will be at the Tri-Center Invitational at the Quail Run Golf Course south of Neola on Sept. 24. Woodbine will be at the MVAOCOU Invite in Mapleton on Sept. 26. The both will be at the Monarch Invitational in Denison on Oct. 1.
CC, AHSTW Invite: 9-17-2019 @ Avoca
Final Girls Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 24; 2nd) AHSTW 46; 3rd) Treynor 63; 4th) Exira/EHK 98. Partial Teams: CB St. Albert, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Audubon, Underwood, Woodbine.
Area Girls Results (3.1 miles, 58 runners)
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) Taylor Sporrer 19:54; 2nd) Courtney Sporrer 20:03; 5th) Violet Lapke 21:30; 12th) Mya Moss 23:05; 13th) Erica Nolting 23:38; 17th) Eowyn Sieck 24:00; 24th) Marissa Brenden 24:53; 27th) Ava Goldsmith 25:35; 34th) Mariah Nolting 26:30; 36th) Charleigh Hammitt 26:49; 45th) Amelia Evans 28:47; 47th) Marissa McCoy 30:40;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 18th) Riley Kerger 24:02; 20th) Kylee Cogdill 24:34.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) CB St. Albert 38; 2nd) Treynor 47; 3rd) IKM-Manning 76; 4th) Woodbine 103; 5th) Riverside 114; 6th) Logan-Magnolia 116. Partial Teams: Audubon, AHSTW, Exira/EHK, Griswold, Underwood.
Area Boys Results (3.1 miles, 84 runners)
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 9th) Tarick Rowe 18:13; 15th) Kaleb King 19:04; 24th) Noah Bock 19:25; 40th) Baker Lally 21:09; 48th) Jacob Downey 21:37; 49th) Jackson Lesline 21:39; 50th) Hagen Heistand 21:41; 62nd) James Newton 23:37; 83rd) Caleb Hiatt 30:58.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 12th) Nate Wright 18:55; 17th) Adam Sherer 19:07; 20th) Conrad Schafer 19:12; 27th) Payton Bush 19:49; 38th) Lane Vennink 20:56; 51st) Luke Ryerson 21:50; 58th) Easton Reisz 22:56; 74th) Andrew Thoreson 26:12; 77th) Kylon Reisz 26:36; 81st) Micah Stolley 27:55; 84th) Jeremiah Kroll 32:29.
