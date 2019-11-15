Lo-Ma standout takes seventh place at IATC Sr. All-Star meet
Taylor Sporrer, a senior at Logan-Magnolia, ran her final high school cross country race at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Senior All-Star Meet at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny on Nov. 9.
The Panther senior, who finished in 13th place at the 2019 Iowa High School State Cross Country championships on Nov. 2 in Fort Dodge, added another top finish.
The senior all-star secured a seventh place finish our of 39 competitors.
