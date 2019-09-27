Runners see improvement at T-C Invitational
Area runners started their push toward the second month of the season with a strong showing at the Tri-Center Invitational on Tuesday night at Quail Run Golf Course south of Neola.
Woodbine led the area boys with a third place team finish. Adam Sherer (11th), Nate Wright (13th) and Conrad Shafer (15th) led the Tigers’ harriers. Lo-Ma boys picked up a fifth place finish, and they were led by Tarick Rowe (10th), Kaleb King (21st) and Noah Bock (31st). Missouri Valley was paced by Will Gutzmer (18th), Cody Gilpin (28th) and Dalton Birke (39th).
Logan-Magnolia girls won their third meet of the season, as they hoisted the Tri-Center team title for the second consecutive season. Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Taylor Sporrer (3rd) and Violet Lapke (8th) all recorded top-10 finishes to lead the Panthers. Missouri Valley was led by Bre Boruff (20th) and Ella Rangel (74th), West Harrison was paced by Katie Gore (34th) and Chenoa Bowman (55th), and Woodbine was led by Riley Kerger (30th) and Audrey Ireland (48th).
Up Next: Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine and Boyer Valley will all be at the Monarch Invitational on Oct. 1 in Denison. West Harrison will rejoin the four other Harrison County teams at the Woodbine Invitational on Oct. 7 in Woodbine.
CC, Tri-Center Invitational: 9-24-2019 @ Tri-Center
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42; 2nd) Tri-Center 71; 3rd) Woodbine 93; 4th) IKM-Manning 107; 5th) Logan-Magnolia, Boyer Valley 141; 7th) Missouri Valley 164; 8th) MVAOCOU 171; 9th) East Mills 244. Partial Teams: AHSTW, West Harrison.
Area Resutls (3.1 miles, 97 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 18th) Will Gutzmer 18:41; 28th) Cody Gilpin 19:17; 39th) Dalton Birke 20:05; 41st) Jackson Hustak 20:14; 51st) Hunter Hoden 21:12; 52nd) Luke Williams 21:13; 67th) Alec Fichter 22:35;
WH Hawkeyes Results: 42nd) Mason King 20:19; 74th) Riley Acker 23:32; 92nd) Gunnar Stolz 29:48;
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 10th) Tarick Rowe 18:16; 21st) Kaleb King 18:50; 31st) Noah Bock 19:27; 43rd) Hagen Heistand 20:33; 45th) Cem Gueleryuez 20:47; 53rd) Jacob Downey 21:17; 57th) Jackson Lesline 21:26; 80th) James Newton 25:10; 96th) Caleb Hiatt 32:02;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 11th) Adam Sherer 18:21; 13th) Nate Wright 18:31; 15th) Conrad Schafer 18:36; 22nd) Aidan Carmody 18:59; 32nd) Payton Bush 19:29; 48th) Lane Vennink 20:57; 65th) Luke Ryerson 22:01; 70th) Easton Reisz 22:42; 78th) Andrew Thoreson 24:35; 90th) Micah Stolley 27:09; 91st) Kylon Reisz 28:02; 93rd) Jeremiah Kroll 30:13;
BV Bulldogs Results: 14th) Patrick Heffernan 18:34; 25th) Nathaniel Green 19:12; 27th) Clay Roberts 19:16; 35th) Ethan Hanigan 19:53; 46th) Jack Heistand 20:52; 61st) Ian Garside 21:41; 82nd) Caden Neilsen 25:16;
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 42; 2nd) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50; 3rd) AHSTW 51; 4th) Tri-Center 86; 5th) MVAOCOU 148; 6th) West Harrison 163. Partial Teams: East Mills, IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley, Missouri Valley, Woodbine.
Area Resutls (3.1 miles, 84 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 20th) Bre Boruff 23:07; 74th) Ela Rangel 28:49.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 34th) Katie Gore 24:31; 55th) Chenoa Bowman 26:12; 60th) Kali Peasley 26:52; 64th) Sage Wallis 27:50; 69th) Rachael Olson 28:36; 72nd) Jayden Kraft 29:45; 76th) Beatriz Martin 30:50.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2nd) Courtney Sporrer 20:01; 3rd) Taylor Sporrer 20:21; 8th) Violet Lapke 21:54; 14th) Mya Moss 22:43; 15th) Erica Nolting 22:50; 26th) Marissa Brenden 23:43; 31st) Mariah Nolting 24:05; 35th) Eowyn Sieck 24:35; 45th) Charleigh Hammitt 25:41; 50th) Ava Goldsmith 25:59; 58th) Amelia Evans 26:48; 77th) Marissa McCoy 33:21.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 30th) Riley Kerger 23:55; 48th) Audrey Ireland 25:56; 82nd) Marley Clark 38:14.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 40th) Kylie Petersen 25:02; 81st) Carly Lehan 34:17; 81st) Claire Gross 37:39.
